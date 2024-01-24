Caterpillar dealer Ring Power Corporation has announced the appointment of David Alban as CEO, effective January 11, 2024.

He will continue to serve as president in addition to his expanded role as CEO. Ring Power said the move is part of the company's strategic plan for continued growth and leadership excellence.

Caterpillar appointed Alban co-principal of Ring Power alongside Randal L. Ringhaver in November 2021. Ringhaver will continue to provide guidance and support to the leadership team during the transition.

"Ring Power is positioned for a bright future, and David's appointment as CEO reinforces our commitment to innovation, customer satisfaction, and employee development," said Ringhaver.

Alban joined Ring Power in 2001, steadily progressing through various leadership roles, managing diverse business units and operations.

"I am honored to take on the role of CEO at Ring Power Corporation. Together with our dedicated team, we will continue to provide exceptional service to our customers, create rewarding opportunities for our employees, and build on the solid foundation laid by Randal L. Ringhaver," said Alban.

In addition, Ring Power announced the promotion of Heather Meyers to the role of executive vice president/chief financial officer, treasurer and secretary, effective February 5. Meyers will oversee the accounting, credit, legal, purchasing, security, telcom, and facilities departments.

“Heather’s promotion embodies our dedication to nurturing and promoting talent within our organization,” said Alban. “This strategic move will allow her to utilize her expertise across multiple facets of the business, streamlining processes and fostering closer collaboration, ultimately contributing to Ring Power’s continued success.”

LiuGong Expands Partnership with Hamre Equipment

Chico, California-based Hamre Equipment Company has expanded its partnership with LiuGong to include construction equipment in addition to its lineup of material handling equipment.

Founded in the late 80s, the company serves the industrial construction, intermodal, sales, forestry and transportation industries.

“It’s pretty fresh, but we’re happy to add LiuGong products to our dealership,” Brian Hamre said. “We’re just getting our feet into it. We’ve had some good acceptance on the forklift side in the Northern California market. Now that we’ve added the construction equipment side, we’re just now ramping that up to get noticed.”

Commenting on Hamre’s presence in the region, Andrew Ryan, president, LiuGong North America, said: “We’ve added the Hamre group in Northern California, a longstanding equipment dealership network with a really strong forklift presence in that part of the world. We’re excited to have them as part of the LiuGong team.”

Magni Expands Dealer Network with Cleveland Brothers

Magni Telescopic Handlers has partnered with Cat dealer Cleveland Brothers Equipment Co. to sell, rent and service its complete line of telehandlers in Western Pennsylvania and parts of West Virginia.

In preparation, Cleveland Brothers employees have completed training in the application, sales, parts, and service of Magni's telehandlers.

“Cleveland Brothers is excited to become a Magni authorized dealer. This partnership is a testament to our commitment to providing the most innovative and reliable equipment available,” said Cleveland Brothers Vice President of Rental Darrin Foulk. “We look forward to leveraging Magni's cutting-edge technology to enhance our offerings and continue delivering exceptional service to our valued customers." Magni Regional Manager Jay Jude added, "I'm thrilled about our collaboration with Cleveland Brothers and looking forward to demonstrating how Magni Rotating Telehandlers can save their customers time and money. We’re excited to have them as part of our dealer family.”

Prinoth Goes West with 3 New Dealers

Crawler carrier manufacturer Prinoth has expanded westward with three new dealer partnerships: Coastline Equipment, Western States Cat and Pape Machinery.

Coastline Equipment will serve customers in Southern California and Nevada; Western States will be responsible for Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, and regions of Oregon and Washington; and Pape Machinery has 30 branches across Northern California, Oregon, Washington and Hawaii.

"We are extremely excited to welcome these three industry stalwart to our dealer group. With their respective footprints and driven sales organizations, we feel confident that these new relationships will enhance our western foothold and brand presence tremendously. All three of these companies are well-established distributors and have extensive knowledge of their dedicated markets. That should reflect in our crawler carriers sales and rental opportunities," said Jody Beasley, VP of sales of Prinoth.