U.S. Marines Pick JCB’s 437HT Militarized Wheel Loader for $205M Contract

Don McLoud
Jan 28, 2026
JCB's 437HT wheel loader
JCB's 437HT wheel loader
JCB

JCB has won a $205 million contract to supply the U.S. Marine Corps with militarized versions of its 437 wheel loader.

The Defense Department contract calls for JCB to deliver 535 of the 437HT to the Corps.

The award follows previous JCB contracts with the Marines, including $45 million for militarized versions of the 4CX backhoe loader and $39 million for militarized versions of the 3TS-8T Teleskid compact track loader.

The company has also supplied the U.S. Army with the High Mobility Engineer Excavator and the Light Capability Rough Terrain Forklift.

The 437HT is built on JCB’s commercial 437 platform. The commercial version weighs 35,275 pounds, runs on a 183-horsepower diesel engine and has a bucket capacity of 3.5 cubic yards.

The Marines’ version will also get the CommandPlus cab with panoramic front windshield, seat-mounted controls that move with the seat suspension and end-damped steering. Other features include ROPS/FOPS safety protection and easy access to maintenance components.

“The 437HT delivers strong lift capability, efficient cycle times and reliable performance in tough operating conditions,” JCB says.

JCB plans to supply test 437HTs to the Corps this year, with full production expected to begin in 2027.

“This machine represents the best of JCB engineering –– proven in commercial applications and purpose-built to support the unique demands of military operations," says Chris Giorgianni, vice president of Government & Defense at JCB North America.

 

 

