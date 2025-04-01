Volvo showed off updates to its L260 at this year's World of Asphalt.

Designed to move more tons at a lower cost, Volvo revealed its upgraded L260 wheel loader at this year's World of Asphalt with automatic traction control, auto bucket fill capability and easier maintenance access.

One of the cooler upgrades, says Eric Yeomans, Volvo’s North American product manager for wheel loaders, is the auto bucket fill tech. He says its invention was a response to contractors’ continued difficulties finding skilled operators.

“As you're going into the pile, you hold the kick-down button for two seconds, and we take over control of the throttle, the lifting and the bucket-fill function,” he says. “One thing we've noticed, that we're always getting consistent weight in the bucket.

“We always sort of know an operator, over time, his productivity is really good, and then in the afternoon or later in the day, fatigue sets in, and the productivity drops off. We see that this maintains the same productivity throughout the day.”

Automatic Traction Control

Now standard on the front axle is Automatic Traction Control. When activated manually through a button on the cab floor, it automatically increases speed through the front differential.

“What we're actually doing now is we're monitoring the torque that's coming out of transmission, and we're also monitoring the rotation of the axles. Then we're engaging the front differential automatically. You can select either first gear or second gear forward, and it will do it up to 7 mph,” says Yeoman.

Safety & Convenience

On the righthand side of the L260, contractors will find a new service platform, allowing operators to maintain three points of contact with the machine when performing maintenance. Volvo has also updated the rear hatch to light up the compartment when the door is up, making it easier for operators to refuel.

Operators now have keyless entry to the L260 in the form of a remote door opener.

Volvo has also added a fuel priming pump toward the rear of the machine, allowing contractors to bleed the fuel system within 3-5 minutes and reduce service times.

Updated Cab

Climbing up into the cab, Yeomans pointed out many functions that were controled through a keypad in the previous H series of wheel loaders, as well as several buttons that were on the A column, have been integrated into the Volvo Co-Pilot tablet touchscreen display.

Through Co-Pilot, operators can monitor metrics including component temperature and pressure, when their next service is due and auto lubrication settings. Operators can also perform and log brake tests and measure their tons moved, how much fuel they burned, how far they traveled and more.

Other Series Updates

Additionally, Yeomans said, hydraulic pump flow has been increased from 48 to 67 gallons per minute on the L150 and from 57 to 67 gallons per minute on the L180.

“We're increasing our speed, so in turn, what we're doing is reducing our cycle times and then increasing productivity,” says Yeomans. “We also lengthen the hydraulic cylinders on the 150 and 180, giving us an additional 4.7- and 5.1-inch stamp clearance on the long boom and standard boom.”

