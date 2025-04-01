Volvo Debuts Next-Gen L260 Wheel Loader with Automation Tech, Keyless Entry

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
Apr 1, 2025
the volvo l260 wheel loader
Volvo showed off updates to its L260 at this year's World of Asphalt.
Equipment World

Designed to move more tons at a lower cost, Volvo revealed its upgraded L260 wheel loader at this year's World of Asphalt with automatic traction control, auto bucket fill capability and easier maintenance access.

One of the cooler upgrades, says Eric Yeomans, Volvo’s North American product manager for wheel loaders, is the auto bucket fill tech. He says its invention was a response to contractors’ continued difficulties finding skilled operators.

volvo l260Equipment World

“As you're going into the pile, you hold the kick-down button for two seconds, and we take over control of the throttle, the lifting and the bucket-fill function,” he says. “One thing we've noticed, that we're always getting consistent weight in the bucket.

“We always sort of know an operator, over time, his productivity is really good, and then in the afternoon or later in the day, fatigue sets in, and the productivity drops off. We see that this maintains the same productivity throughout the day.”

Automatic Traction Control

Now standard on the front axle is Automatic Traction Control. When activated manually through a button on the cab floor, it automatically increases speed through the front differential.

“What we're actually doing now is we're monitoring the torque that's coming out of transmission, and we're also monitoring the rotation of the axles. Then we're engaging the front differential automatically. You can select either first gear or second gear forward, and it will do it up to 7 mph,” says Yeoman.

Safety & Convenience

On the righthand side of the L260, contractors will find a new service platform, allowing operators to maintain three points of contact with the machine when performing maintenance. Volvo has also updated the rear hatch to light up the compartment when the door is up, making it easier for operators to refuel.

man points at volvo l260 service platformEquipment World

Operators now have keyless entry to the L260 in the form of a remote door opener.

Volvo has also added a fuel priming pump toward the rear of the machine, allowing contractors to bleed the fuel system within 3-5 minutes and reduce service times.

Partner Insights
Information to advance your business from industry suppliers
Get these tips and up your operation’s game today.
Presented by Maxam Tire North America
Get these tips and up your operation’s game today.
Let our deep industry knowledge become your data-driven insights
Presented by Fusable
Let our deep industry knowledge become your data-driven insights

man shows volvo l260 priming pumpEquipment World

Updated Cab

Climbing up into the cab, Yeomans pointed out many functions that were controled through a keypad in the previous H series of wheel loaders, as well as several buttons that were on the A column, have been integrated into the Volvo Co-Pilot tablet touchscreen display.

man in the cab of the volvo l260Equipment World

Through Co-Pilot, operators can monitor metrics including component temperature and pressure, when their next service is due and auto lubrication settings. Operators can also perform and log brake tests and measure their tons moved, how much fuel they burned, how far they traveled and more.

Other Series Updates

Additionally, Yeomans said, hydraulic pump flow has been increased from 48 to 67 gallons per minute on the L150 and from 57 to 67 gallons per minute on the L180.

“We're increasing our speed, so in turn, what we're doing is reducing our cycle times and then increasing productivity,” says Yeomans. “We also lengthen the hydraulic cylinders on the 150 and 180, giving us an additional 4.7- and 5.1-inch stamp clearance on the long boom and standard boom.”

Quick Specs Volvo L260H

  • Engine: 414-hp Volvo D13J
  • Wheelbase: 12 feet 6 inches
  • Length with bucket on ground: 31 feet 1 inch
  • Height over cab: 12 feet 3 inches
  • Heaped bucket capacity: 9.5 cubic yards
  • Operating weight: 76,090 pounds
Related Stories
John Deere 744 X-Tier wheel loader with SmartDetect
Wheel Loaders
Deere Adds SmartDetect Digital Obstacle Detection for Wheel Loaders (Video)
Komatsu WA485-11 wheel loader loading at dirt pile in quarry
Wheel Loaders
Komatsu Releases 2 Next-Gen Large Wheel Loaders: WA475-11, WA485-11
John Deere 904 P-Tier wheel loader
Wheel Loaders
Deere Adds Extended Transmission Coverage for Select Large Wheel Loaders
Get these tips and up your operation’s game today.
Partner Insights
Get these tips and up your operation’s game today.
Looking for your next job?
Careersingear.com is the go-to platform for the Trucking industry. Don’t just find the job you need; find the job you want with the company that wants you!
Top Stories
Bobcat E220 excavator
Excavators
Bobcat Reveals its Largest Excavators Yet with New E220 and E245
The 23-ton E220 and 25-ton E245 feature strong digging forces, fast cycle times and high lifting capabilities for large-scale construction projects.
the volvo l260 wheel loader
Wheel Loaders
Volvo Debuts Next-Gen L260 Wheel Loader with Automation Tech, Keyless Entry
Maxresdefault 67eaae67e92b1
Contractor of the Year
Demolition & Nuclear Decommissioning Company Named 2025 Contractor of the Year
Hyundai HW100A wheeled excavator grading a ditch
Compact Excavators
Hyundai Expands Wheeled Excavator Line with HW100A
Deere 3812 Direct Hitch Scraper on a 460 P-Tier Articulated Dump Truck
Graders/Scrapers
Deere Expands Scraper Line with its Largest-Ever Direct-Hitch Models (Video)
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you.
When it comes to your OTR (off-the-road) tires, nothing is more important than having proper tire inflation. This directly impacts the performance and longevity of your tires, which is linked to the overall productivity of your operation.
DownloadView All