John Deere has introduced extended transmission assurance coverage for its 844 P-Tier and 904 P-Tier Wheel Loaders, providing up to five years or 15,000 hours of coverage on eligible models for warrantable transmission repairs.

"Customers rely on our large wheel loaders for their durability in harsh production environments,” states Katie Voelliger, product marketing manager. “This assurance program gives customers more confidence knowing that we are helping to maximize productivity and minimize downtime in the field.”

Eligible 844 P-Tier and 904 P-Tier machines must have product identification numbers ending in 09263 or higher and purchased prior to December 31, 2026.

Deere covers 100% of the cost of warrantable transmission repairs for machines with between 0 to 10,000 hours. Coverage drops to 50% for loaders with between 10,001 and 12,500 hours and 25% for those with between 12,501 and 15,000 hours.

Deere says the new program, in addition to the existing ADT transmission warranty offerings, will help customers minimize downtime and maximize productivity.