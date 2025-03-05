What to See at World of Asphalt 2025 in St. Louis

crowd at world of asphalt 2024
Attendance during the 2024 edition of the show came in at 15,800, a 38% year-over-year increase and new record.
World of Asphalt

We’re less than three weeks away from this year’s World of Asphalt, the leading asphalt trade show for paving and maintenance professionals, where manufacturers will show off their latest roadbuilding equipment.

This year’s show is at the America’s Center Convention Complex in downtown St. Louis on March 25-27. Show hours will be Tuesday to Wednesday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Thursday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For details on the show and registration, click here.

The show was recently named a “Fastest 50” honoree for total attendance and a “Next 50” honoree for net square feet of exhibit space by Trade Show Executive.

This year’s show includes 430 exhibitors covering 230,000 net square feet, including Hyundai Construction Equipment, Wirtgen America, Ammann America, BOMAG Americas, Caterpillar, Liebherr, Volvo CE and Komatsu.

Over 120 education sessions are being offered at this year’s show, including topics like 2025 trends, managing internships, thin-lay asphalt pavements, artificial intelligence and leveraging social media.

Attendance during the 2024 show came in at 15,800, a 38% year-over-year increase and new record.

Some products contractors will find on the show floor include the following:

Astec Industries

Booth 3307

Astec plans to have its RP-195 Highway Class paver at this year’s show, which boasts a  fully oscillating track frame and anti-segregation design.

Develon

Booth 6719

Develon will showcase three new machines at this year’s show: the DD130 dozer with a 2D grade control system, the DTL35 compact track loader, which can be equipped with over a dozen Develon attachments, and the DL280-7 wheel loader with a 3-cubic-yard bucket.

Liebherr

Booth 4431

Liebherr USA will highlight three machines: L 566 XPower wheel loader, TA 230 articulated dump truck, and R 914 compact crawler excavator.

Sakai America

Booth 717

Sakai America will have its Guardman asphalt rollers with the new Echelon Mode technology, available on its SW884 and SW994 rollers; its CR271 double-drum asphalt roller and PC800 plate compactor.

Wirtgen Group

Booth 3807 (shared with John Deere)

Wirtgen Group will have its new large milling machine, the W 210 XF, which it says combines high-performance and efficiency with compact dimensions. Wirtgen will also show the Super 1703-3i wheeled Universal Class paver, Super 2000-3i Highway Class tracked paver, the mini class Super 700i and the smallest Vögele paver: the Mini 500.

The show will also mark the introduction of Hamm’s Smart Compact Pro technology to North America.

