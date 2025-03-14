Volvo to Offer Straight-Boom EC18 Electric Mini Excavator

Volvo EC18 Straight boom electric mini excavator white background
The straight-boom configuration gives the EC18 Electric compact excavator a max working height with bucket of 13 feet.
Volvo CE

Contractors will soon be able to order Volvo’s EC18 Electric mini excavator with a straight boom for higher reach on indoor demolition projects.

The new factory-fitted, straight-boom configuration for the 1.8-metric-ton battery-powered compact excavator will add 10% more pin height over the standard boom, the company says. Volvo will begin taking orders in mid-2025.

“Contractors told us that a straight boom on the EC18 Electric would give them the extra height needed to reach ceilings while still easily fitting through doorways,” says Tony den Hoed, director of demolition strategic accounts at Volvo.

The straight-boom configuration gives the electric excavator a max working height with bucket of 13 feet. The EC18 has an overall width of 39 inches. It can be equipped with attachments weighing up to 450 pounds. Volvo says it will also offer a factory-fitted demolition guarding package for the excavator to better protect the operator and the machine.

Electric mini excavators have no emissions and emit less noise, which makes them good for indoor work, along with their compact size.

One contractor, Robles 1 of Texas, uses the EC18 Electric for moving plaster blocks, steel and other materials that come down the trash chute on their building demolition projects and for separating the piles for recycling.

The EC18 delivers the same performance as its diesel counterpart, according to Volvo.

With a 48-volt battery it gets 2 to 6 hours of runtime, depending on the task. It can be charged in one hour with a DC fast charger. With 120-volt AC charger, charge time is 12 hours. It drops to 6 hours with a 240-volt AC charger.

Quick Specs

spec chart Volvo EC18 Electric straight-boom mini excavatorVolvo CE

