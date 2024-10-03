Hevi has unveiled North America’s largest all-electric wheel loader, the 48,281-pound H65L.

For comparison, the production version of Volvo CE’s new L120 Electric will weigh in between 41,887 and 47,399 pounds, and LiuGong’s 856H-E MAX weighs 46,297 pounds.

The all-electric equipment manufacturer says the H65L can complete a full shift – up to nine hours of continuous operation – without stopping to recharge. It also offers the added benefit of less noise, reduced maintenance costs and zero emissions, the company says.

It has a rated load capacity of 14,330 pounds, a bucket capacity of 5.5 cubic yards and 47,210 pound-feet of breakout force.

Hevi says it designed the H65L to charge “significantly faster,” with a dynamic CCS1 charging port that enhances the SAE J1772 connector by integrating an original AC plug with a DC power option.

The climate-controlled cab has noise levels of 75 decibels or less – similar to that of a vacuum cleaner or dishwasher running, according to Hevi. The sound level when standing 15 feet away from the loader is 67 decibels.

The on-board display provides a real-time feed of the loader’s operational status, including battery levels and pressure readings.

[Watch: Hevi Claims its Large Electric Equipment Has Similar Price to Diesel Machines]

Raymond Wang, CEO of Hevi, commented on the release, saying, "This marks another major achievement for us as we introduce North America's largest all-electric wheel loader. The purpose-designed H65L meets customer demands with extended runtime, faster charging, and cutting-edge display technology. Building on our legacy of zero-emission, all-electric industrial vehicles, the game-changing H65L delivers high performance while offering zero emissions, reduced operating and maintenance costs, lower noise levels, and enhanced operator comfort.”

Hevi also offers the 39,904-pound H55L electric wheel loader; 39,683-pound GEL-5000 electric wheel loader; and 11,464-pound GEL-1800 electric wheel loader, in addition to electric excavators, forklifts and chargers.

Quick Specs