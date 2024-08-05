Hevi, Lonking Team Up to Intro Electric Construction Equipment in U.S.

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Aug 5, 2024
Hevi GEX-8000 electric wheeled excavator
Hevi

Hevi parent company Greenland Technologies has formed a strategic partnership with Chinese construction equipment manufacturer Lonking to develop a new line of electric machinery for the U.S. market.

Hevi entered the market in 2022 with three all-electric, lithium-ion powered machines: the 6-ton GEL-1800 and 20-ton GEL-5000 wheel loaders and the 9-ton GEX-8000 wheeled excavator. Upon its launch, CEO Raymond Wang said, the company had “ambitious plans to expand into other product lines.” Lonking’s current product lines could give a preview of what's to come. The manufacturer currently produces wheel loaders, rollers, excavators and forklifts.

The manufacturers say the partnership will bring together “Greenland's extensive experience in electric vehicle technology and Lonking's leadership in heavy machinery manufacturing” to meet the growing demand for environmentally friendly construction and industrial products in the U.S.

[Watch: Hevi Claims its Large Electric Equipment Has Similar Price to Diesel Machines]

"We are excited to be partnering with Lonking as we pave the way for the future of heavy machinery in the United States," commented Raymond Wang, CEO of Greenland. "Lonking is a renowned manufacturer of heavy machinery, known for its commitment to quality, reliability, and innovation. With decades of experience in the industry and dedication to delivering superior models to its customers worldwide, we share in our focus on innovation and environmental responsibility. This partnership represents another major step forward in our commitment to sustainable innovation, as we continue to set new standards in the industry with our Hevi brand."

"We are proud to partner with Hevi to bring forth a new era of electric heavy machinery," added Will Wan, Regional Director of North America of Lonking. "Hevi has established itself as a leading provider of electric heavy equipment in the United States market, specializing in sustainable solutions for industrial applications. By combining our expertise, we aim to deliver innovative solutions that not only meet the needs of our customers but also contribute to a sustainable future."

The new line of equipment will be badged under the Hevi brand, according to the release.

Lonking has faced distribution difficulties in the U.S. A 10-year legal battle resulted in Caterpillar paying $100 million to Lonking distributor International Construction Products over a terminated agreement for direct online sales of the Chinese construction equipment in the U.S. Lonking reported sales of approximately $1.5 billion in 2023.

