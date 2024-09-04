Cat has refreshed its line of medium wheel loaders — the 950, 962, 966, 972, 980, 982 and XE versions — with new performance and technology features to make operation and maintenance easier.

Performance Upgrades

The new auto front-differential lock removes a task from operators' plates by automatically engaging the differential lock to recover or maintain overall traction. It is available on all 950 to 972 models with joystick steering and all 966 to 972 models with HMU steering.

Additional performance improvements include an enhanced integrated brake system, new engine rpm deceleration and smoother transmission engagement and disengagement with the IBS pedal.

Caterpillar

Operators can improve and optimize their skills with the help of new standard widgets.

During load-and-carry operations, the job aid widget automatically adjusts the loader’s bucket to the ideal height for stability and maximum material retention.

The zero-angle work-tool widget, now connected to the work- tool center, allows different zero angles to be set for a variety of work tools and attachments. Three programmable buttons on the implement control pod let operators save regularly used functions for quicker access. Each operator can select from over 25 different functions to customize their personal settings.

E-Ticket, a new option for Cat Advanced Payload, lets operators create an electronic onboard weighing ticket and send it over the air to any preprogrammed email address at the end of the loading cycle.

Cat Payload, manual tip-off, neutralizer settings and tips and applications profiles are now available in the on-board display system. For Cat 966 XE, 972 XE, 980 XE and 982 XE models, two new settings in application profiles allow each operator to set customized forward/reverse default speed ranges and rimpull limits. Operators can view the customized set limits on the front dash, and set site limits are shown on the operator settings screen, informing the operator of the established upper limit.

Maintenance Monitoring

A new optional tire pressure measuring system uses sensors to transmit tire pressure information from the tire to the main machine display. The desired target pressure can be adjusted based on tire type, manufacturer and model.

Standard Remote Troubleshoot allows operators to perform diagnostic and calibration testing on a connected machine remotely and expands dealer functionalities to include machine usage histograms and system calibrations. Standard Remote Flash updates on-board software without a technician being present, potentially reducing update time by as much as half, Caterpillar says.

Preventive maintenance interval tracking can now be synched with VisionLink. Due-time reminders and overdue events are now shown to the operator on the display.

Caterpillar

A new left footrest is standard on premium cabs and optional on comfort and deluxe trim levels. Cat says the addition improves operator comfort to the IBS pedal in powershift loader models and the deceleration pedal for XE models. All XE models also get a haptic detent on the speed range thumb roller for selection between 0.1 and 1.0 increments.

A new side grip implement joystick is available on all joystick steering models for two- and three-implement hydraulic functions.

The improved optional active carbon cab prefilter is designed to reduce dust and particles from entering the cab. It also allows for easier retrofits and upgrades.

Quick Specs

950

Engine Power: 249 hp

Operating Weight: 42,461 pounds

962

Engine Power: 269 hp

Operating Weight: 44,469 pounds

966/966 XE

Engine Power: 321 hp

Operating Weight: 51,124 pounds

972/972 XE

Engine Power: 339 hp

Operating Weight: 54,858 pounds

980/980 XE

Engine Power: 420 hp

Operating Weight: 66,877 pounds

982/982 XE