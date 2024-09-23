Volvo CE has added to its fleet of midsize electric construction equipment with the launch of the new 22-ton L120 Electric Wheel Loader.

Unveiled during its Volvo Days North America event in Shippensburg, Pennsylvania, Volvo says the L120 Electric delivers nearly identical performance as its diesel counterpart, the L120H, but with 30% reduced maintenance requirements. Other benefits include a near silent operating environment, faster response and shorter cycle times. To see and hear the L120 Electric in action, check out our video below.

It has a 6-ton lifting capacity and a recommended rehandling bucket capacity of 5 cubic yards for infrastructure, waste and recycling, agriculture, forestry, and port and logistics center applications. The Torque Parallel (TP) style linkage remains parallel throughout the lifting range for stability during loading and carrying and easier bucket filling. It offers 38,667 pound-feet of breakout force.

Volvo’s electric wheel loader lineup also includes the compact L20 Electric and L25 Electric. According to the company’s website, a 16-ton L90 Electric wheel loader is also coming to market soon.

The L120 Electric is powered by a 282-kWh lithium-ion battery system with separate motors for propulsion and hydraulics. Volvo says customers can expect a runtime of 5 to 9 hours across most light- and medium-duty tasks.

Charging options include a 50-kW DC mobile charger that will charge the machine from empty to full in about six hours or a 150-kW DC fast charger that can charge it from empty to full in two hours.

Three power modes help with energy recuperation during operation. The machine’s electrical drive motors act as generators when the operator lets off the accelerator pedal and decelerates, providing energy back to the battery units. This extends battery runtime, reduces brake wear and minimizes the need for axle oil cooling, according to Volvo. Hydraulic work modes change the speed at which the boom raises, lowers and tilts based on operator preference and manage how much electricity is being used.

The loader also features active cooling and heating of the high-voltage batteries, as well as passive cooling for the electric motors, transmission and hydraulic oil. All cooling fans are automatically reversing, just like those on the L120H, to clear out dust and debris at set intervals.

The L120 Electric sports many of the same in-cab and technology features as its diesel counterpart, including the latest 12-inch high-resolution Co-Pilot tablet. This tablet includes features such as on-board weighing with the Volvo Load Assist system and auto bucket leveling.

When paired with the electric powertrain, E-H controls further expand the machine's capabilities. The electric loader is compatible with a range of Volvo attachments, such as buckets, forks, grapples, brooms and snowplows.

The L120 Electric wheel loader will be commercially available in North America in 2025. Interested customers can register online to reserve it.

Equipment World