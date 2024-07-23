Deere has officially launched its 744 and 824 X-Tier wheel loaders, touting “significant machine upgrades, fuel savings, increased productivity and visibility.”

The new models join the 644 X-Tier and 944 X-Tier in Deere’s lineup of hybrid wheel loaders, which feature an Electric Variable Transmission (EVT) E-Drive system. Deere says the system delivers near instant response and power, along with single pedal control of engine rpms, acceleration and braking for simplified operation.

Deere previewed the 744 X-Tier wheel loader at ConExpo 2023. To get a complete overview of the machine, check out Equipment World’s video with Luke Gribble, Deere wheel loader solutions marketing manager: John Deere Expands E-Drive Wheel Loader Line with 744 X-Tier.

John Deere

A John Deere JD9 diesel engine serves as the main power source behind the loaders; however, the torque converter and traditional transmission have been replaced by the EVT system. Two electric motors and an inverter are housed on the EVT, which Deere says allows the system to manage torque, power to the ground, and ground speed more efficiently.

Two power modes are available: the default standard mode and performance mode. Standard mode is designed to balance fuel efficiency and productivity. Performance Mode increases the base rpm level to maximize responsiveness and improve productivity for demanding applications.

Beyond fuel savings, the hybrid design and productivity features also provide up to a 7% total cost of ownership savings over conventional drive systems, according to Deere.

John Deere

Despite the component differences, the X-Tier loaders share the same redesigned cab as Deere’s P-Tier loader lineup. Enhanced features include electrohydraulic controls, premium seats with heating and ventilation, a dedicated secondary camera display, LED lights and an AM/FM radio with Bluetooth capabilities.

A standard Tire Pressure Monitoring System can help increase tire life and lower fuel consumption by ensuring tires are properly inflated throughout the day.

The Advanced Vision System increases the operator’s range of view on both sides of the machine and enhances the field of view beyond what conventional mirrors can show.

The Advanced Object Detection System overlays lines on the rear camera view to show the projected path of the loader while in reverse, helping to avoid objects or people in its path.

With Pile Slip Assist, operators can experience proactive differential lock ahead of pile engagement, which reduces tire slip, improves bucket fill, and lowers cycle time.

Quick Specs

744 X-Tier

Net Peak Power: 325 hp at 1,500 rpm

Operating Weight: 56,524–59,267 pounds

Bucket Capacity: 5.0–5.85 cubic yards

824 X-Tier