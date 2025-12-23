Develon is bringing a comprehensive lineup of equipment to ConExpo-Con/Agg 2026, including its next-generation excavators.

Parent company HD Hyundai teased the 24-metric-ton DX240 excavator at the Seoul Mobility Show 2025 in South Korea, where it was announced that the excavators are scheduled to hit the North American market in April 2026. The DX240 will be sold as the DX230 in Europe and North America.

Develon also introduced two of its next-generation excavator models at Bauma 2025, the 23-metric-ton DX230LC-9 and the 26-metric-ton DX260LC-9.

Develon

The new models boast a 20% improvement in fuel economy, as well as a bevy of smart features, including electro-hydraulic controls, Smart Around View Monitoring, Radar Object Warning System, Virtual Wall and Advanced Lift Assist.

ConExpo-Con/Agg, North America’s largest construction trade show, is set to take place March 3-7, 2026, in Las Vegas. Develon will once again be located at the Festival Grounds, booth F32054.

To see more of what OEMs have in store for ConExpo 2026, visit our show preview page here.

According to the manufacturer’s exhibitor page, additional recently released compact and heavy equipment on display will include:

DD130 Dozer: The 157-horsepower, 15-metric-ton model focuses on operator visibility, has electro-hydraulic controls and a slew of standard features.

DTL35 Compact Track Loader: The DTL35 is powered by a 115-horsepower, 3.4-liter Develon D34 engine. It’s equipped with high-flow auxiliary hydraulics and a standard quick coupler for fast attachment swaps.

DX100W-7 Mini Wheeled Excavator: The company's "first mini wheeled excavator" for North America comes with a host of features typically found on larger models. It runs on a 100-horsepower Develon engine and can reach a top speed of 24 mph.

Develon says the machines will be equipped with multiple productivity, safety and uptime protection features. The booth will also showcase articulated dump trucks, wheel loaders and additional models of mini excavators, compact track loaders and more.

“It’s been nearly three years since we launched our new brand at ConExpo-Con/Agg, and we’re glad to be back at North America’s largest construction trade show,” says Morgan Stallings, senior director of dealer development and marketing at Develon. “This show allows us to introduce our newest next-generation products and showcase our current lineup that helps operators be more productive and efficient on jobsites. Plus, it helps us build a stronger connection between our customers and dealers.”

Interactive Experiences and Demos

Attendees at the show can also experience live heavy equipment demos featuring a Develon excavator, dozer and wheel loader at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 2 p.m., and 3:30 p.m. each day of the show.

A hands-on operation area will give attendees the opportunity to get behind the sticks of a Develon mini excavator and compact track loader to test their skills in interactive challenges as part of the Develon Operator Experience.

Mixed reality (MR) guidance and virtual reality (VR) simulator experiences will provide hands-on virtual operation and maintenance training for construction equipment.

Additionally, the exhibit will feature specific areas designed to educate show attendees on the history of Develon and its brand as well as current innovations, including the Transparent Bucket, Smart X-Care service, My Develon fleet management and future innovations like Concept-X2.

Develon swag will also be available for purchase in an on-site merchandise area.