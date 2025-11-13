Cat’s New HD 325 Excavator Designed for Heavy-Duty Work on Rough Terrain

The new configuration for the medium-sized excavator has an oversized undercarriage and other features for added stability and durability.

Me Photo Headshot
Don McLoud
Nov 13, 2025
Cat 325 with new HD undercarriage configuration is designed to increase stability and performance on uneven, rugged terrain.
Caterpillar

Caterpillar has unveiled a new heavy-duty configuration for its medium-sized 325 excavator with a long undercarriage and other features to give it added stability and durability in tough terrain.

Along with the oversized undercarriage, the HD version of the 62,600-pound excavator gets the following additional features:

  • 8-inch track pitch – aids in stability when working on uneven ground.
  • 16,350-pound counterweight – increases balance and control, including when using optional equipment like a blade, variable angle boom, heavy-duty stick, bucket thumbs or quick coupler, the company says.
  • Advanced travel motors – increase drawbar pull for added slope-climbing power.
  • Upgraded swing motors and bearings – “ensure strong, smooth swing performance – even on slopes.”

Cat 325 Hd Excavator 2Caterpillar“Designed with our customers in mind, it supports heavier work tool combinations while delivering enhanced stability,” says Adrian Grigorita, Caterpillar vice president product management for medium hydraulic excavators. “The extended undercarriage and dedicated counterweight contribute to a solid, balanced platform, while increased drawbar pull and swing torque help improve performance on challenging terrain and slopes.”

An optional blade is designed to help keep the 325 stable when working on slopes as well as make backfilling easier. The HD 325 can also be configured with a variable angle boom. The stick comes thumb-ready and with a preinstalled quick-coupler circuit.

Caterpillar adds that the HD configuration coupled with the 325’s compact radius makes it handy in tight spaces.

Cat 325 Hd Excavator 3CaterpillarCat 325 Excavator Specs

  • Operating weight: 62,600 lbs.
  • Engine: 172-hp Cat C4.4
  • Track length: 14’ 7”
  • Tailswing radius: 5’ 11”
  • Max dig depth: 22’
  • Max reach ground level: 32’ 1”
  • Max hydraulic flow: 113 gpm
  • Bucket dig force: 33,720 lb.-ft.
  • Max swing torque: 60,480 lb.-ft.
  • Boom length: 18’ 8”
  • Stick length: 9’ 6”
  • Ground clearance: 1’ 5”

Cat 325 Hd Excavator 4Caterpillar

