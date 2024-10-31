Deere's new SmartGrade for dozers is coming out first for its small lineup of P-Tier dozers.

John Deere has rolled out its next generation of SmartGrade for its small P-Tier dozers, and it’s now compatible with Topcon and Leica Geosystems technology.

Deere says the new system is designed to help operators complete grading tasks easily, as well as help new operators hit grade faster and efficiently.

The new GradeSmart is first being rolled out for Deere’s three smallest dozers: the 450, 550 and 650 P-Tier. They range from 71 to 104 horsepower and operating weights of 17,816 to 22,484 pounds.

Operators have split-screen capabilities on the new G5 10-inch touchscreen display, enabling them to see jobsite plans and the grade view at the same time. Calibration can also be performed through the monitor.

Deere’s system is upgradable, offering such options as EZ Grade with electro-hydraulic controls, Slope Control, SmartGrade-Ready with 2D grade control, or 3D SmartGrade with Topcon or Leica.

The new SmartGrade-Ready with 2D grade control option comes prewired for SmartGrade with Leica and Topcon. SmartGrade can connect directly to the G5 display that has Slope Control and to plug-and-play laser capabilities for those who want to upgrade later.

Deere says the system does not require any daily setup or calibration when starting the dozer. If any issues arise, owners can connect with their dealers via Wireless Data Transfer and Remote Display Access integration through the John Deere Operations Center, the company says.

“Since its introduction to the construction market in 2016, SmartGrade has been a proven solution that enables our customers to get jobsites to grade quickly and accurately,” says Matt Costello, product marketing manager. “Now, as we build upon this technology with the rollout of the next generation of SmartGrade, starting with our small dozer line-up, customers will benefit from improved and expanded capabilities that help increase user confidence and productivity.”