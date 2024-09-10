Bobcat Enters North American Backhoe Market with New B760

Don McLoud
Sep 10, 2024
The new Bobcat B760 backhoe has a dig depth of 18 feet 5 inches.
Bobcat has entered the North American backhoe market with its new B760, which the company says has the highest dig depth in its class size.

The company has been producing backhoes for international markets and has decided to offer the B760 here, with the model arriving at dealerships in late 2024 and early 2025. Bobcat calls it a versatile machine for such tasks as excavation, site prep, material handling, trenching and snow removal.

The 19,224-pound backhoe has a dig depth of 18 feet 5 inches, thanks to its standard extendable arm that provides 8 more inches compared to similar sized machines, the company says.

The digging end also gets 180 degrees of swing for faster cycle times and to reduce the need to reposition, according to Bobcat. It has a lift capacity of 2,200 pounds at full reach.

Also aiding faster digging is automatic return-to-dig positioning.

bobcat b760 backhoe loader bucket filled with dirtBobcatOn the loader end, the B760 has a lift capacity of 7,985 pounds. It comes with a 1.4-cubic-yard general-purpose bucket.

Bobcat gives it “ride control,” which is designed to reduce bucket spillage and make for a smoother ride by absorbing shocks in the loader arms.

The backhoe runs on a 96-horsepower Bobcat engine that meets Tier 4 Final emission standards without a diesel particulate filter. It achieves a travel speed of 22.6 mph. It is paired with a four-wheel-drive Power Shift transmission designed to handle quick direction changes, according to Bobcat.

“Its size keeps it accessible on sites with limited space, while its impressive travel speeds keep operators productive across large job sites,” says Jamison Wood, Bobcat product development specialist.

A cab is optional. The ROPS/FOPS cabin or enclosed cab comes with a 5-inch color display and pilot controls. The cab version comes with heating and air conditioning. Bobcat says either version is “designed for all-day comfort, with controls designed for easy use and minimal operator fatigue.” For attachments, the B760 gets auxiliary hydraulics for the rear and front. It has hydraulic pump capacity of 19.2 gallons per minute and 3,190 psi.

bobcat b760 backhoe side view stationary on dirt jobsiteBobcatFour work lights are placed on the rea and four on the front. Other standard features include:

  • Mechanical suspension seat with seatbelt and armrest
  • Tilt steering column
  • Side storage
  • Backup alarm
  • Exterior mirrors
  • Rotating beacon
  • Horn

Quick Specs

  • Operating weight: 19,224 lb
  • Engine: Bobcat 96 hp
  • Loader capacity: 7,985 lb
  • Height to loader bucket hinge pin: 11’ 4”
  • Dig Depth: 18’ 5”
  • Bucket breakout force: 14,388 lb.
  • Reach: 22’ 1.2”
  • Height to backhoe bucket hinge pin: 18’
  • Travel speed: 22.6 mph
  • Hydraulic flow capacity: 19.2 gpm

 

