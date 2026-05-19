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Kato's Largest Rotating Crawler Carrier Hits the U.S.: the IC110R

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
May 19, 2026
Kato's all-new IC110R is now its largest rotating carrier available in the U.S.
Kato's all-new IC110R is now its largest rotating carrier available in the U.S.
Kato

Japanese equipment manufacturer Kato has launched its sixth crawler carrier in the U.S. and its second rotating model, the IC110R.

Coming in with a transport weight of 36,619 pounds and a max payload of 24,250 pounds, the IC110R is now the company's largest rotating crawler carrier, surpassing the 25,575-pound IC70R, its first rotating model, which launched in the U.S. at Utility Expo 2023.

The new IC110R provides 360 degrees of rotation and a maximum dump angle of 60 degrees. A full range of rotation means less repositioning, less ground disturbance, faster cycle times and improved productivity, according to Kato.

Ic110r FrontEquipment World

The boat-shaped, scoop-end dump bed is made of steel and has a capacity of 8 cubic yards of heaped material. Ground pressure ranges from 5.21 psi when empty to 8.54 psi when loaded.

Ic110r DumpbedEquipment World

The IC110R is one of Kato’s larger crawler carriers even among the non-rotating models, at 18 feet 4 inches long, 8 feet 5 inches wide and 8 feet 10 inches tall. Ground clearance is 2 feet, and max dump height is 15 feet 2 inches.

Ic110r SeatEquipment World

The carrier runs on a 257-horsepower Cummins B6.7 diesel engine and has an 84.5-gallon fuel tank and 13-gallon DEF tank. Low and high travel speeds are 3.85 and 7.3 mph. The carrier has a max gradeability of 36%, or 20 degrees.

Ic110r MonitorEquipment World

The cab gets a 10.1-inch integrated monitor, improved sight lines and standard right-side and rearview cameras.

To see all of the products and technologies unveiled at ConExpo 2026, check out our show coverage page here.

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