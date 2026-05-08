Media Brands
For owner-operators
For trucking professionals
For contractors
For dealers and distributors
For news on clean trucking
For landscapers
Data Solutions
Identifying active trucking fleets
Construction market intelligence
Ag equipment valuation data
Heavy equipment data & analytics
Motor carrier risk assessment
Specs, VIN decoding and values
Precision targeting at scale

Slow-Speed Wheel Loader Chase Ends in OUI Arrest in Massachusetts

Me Photo Headshot
Don McLoud
May 8, 2026
Man who led officers on a low-speed chase May 3 in Millbury, Massachusetts, eventually stopped.
Man who led officers on a low-speed chase May 3 in Millbury, Massachusetts, eventually stopped.
Millbury Police Department

Police in Millbury, Massachusetts, were dispatched May 3 for a man operating a wheel loader erratically on a highway.

Officers headed out at 9:22 p.m. to try to stop the commandeered loader, but it was no longer on Route 20, according to the Millbury Police Department. They soon found it on nearby Park Hill Avenue. An officer turned on his squad car’s blue lights, but the operator wouldn’t stop.

“A slow-speed pursuit ensued at approximately 10–15 MPH,” according to a Millbury PD Facebook post.

As it kept going, the loader nearly struck multiple utility poles and swerved into oncoming traffic. The loader operator turned onto Martin Street, where an officer was waiting in his cruiser. He blocked the road, and the loader came to a stop.

“The operator eventually shut off the vehicle but refused to exit when ordered,” the Facebook post said. “Officers safely removed the individual without incident, and he was taken into custody.”

The 21-year-old man was charged with failure to stop for police, operating under the influence, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, a marked lanes violation, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, use of a motor vehicle without authority, and providing false identity information, according to Boston25News.

The loader was traced to its owner, a landscaping company that had been using it for snow removal in a parking lot, the news station reports.

 

Related Stories
Werk Brau Extreme Duty Loader Bucket Pr
Heavy equipment attachments
Werk-Brau Launches Extreme Duty Buckets for Wheel Loaders
Hitachi ZW140-7 wheel loader equipped with a Steelwrist SQL50 automatic quick coupler and a snowblower attachment.
Wheel Loaders
Hitachi Releases New Midsize ZW120-7 and ZW140-7 Wheel Loaders
A volunteer operates the late-1940s Scoopmobile at the Historical Construction Equipment Association's 2025 annual convention. Check out our video to watch it in action.
Vintage Equipment
“The Scoopmobile!” — Dr. Seuss-Like Wheel Loader an Odd, Rare Sight (Video)
JCB's 437HT wheel loader
Wheel Loaders
U.S. Marines Pick JCB’s 437HT Militarized Wheel Loader for $205M Contract
Top Stories
Hitachi Gravis Thumb
Autonomous
Video: Operator Teaches Hitachi ZX135US-7 Excavator to Dig on its Own
With a few inputs from the operator, the excavator takes over with Gravis’ new Copilot system to autonomously dig a trench.
Volvo's new EC560 excavator debuts at ConExpo 2026.
Excavators
Volvo’s New Big Digger Revealed — The 56-Ton EC560 Excavator with 6-Yard Bucket
140 Next Gen
Graders/Scrapers
Big Year for Motor Graders with New Models from Top OEMs — Buyer’s Guide 2026
Bluelight Autonomous Retrofit Kits For Construction Equipment
Autonomous
Iron Insider: How Bluelight's $50K Autonomy Kit Can Boost Productivity Up to 14%
Link Belt 80 X4 Excavator
Compact Excavators
Sneak Peek: Link-Belt Reveals Next-Gen 80 X4 Excavator with Yanmar Engine
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
How upgrading excavator machine control boosts your productivity
DownloadView All