Mecalac’s MCL Loaders Get Foldable Canopy Option for Low-Clearance Jobsites

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Dec 4, 2024
Mecalac MCL small articulated loader with Folding Canopy
Mecalac

Mecalac’s small articulated loaders can now get even more compact with a foldable canopy option for low-clearance jobsites.

The MCL2, MCL4, MCL6 and MCL8 models equipped with the quick-folding canopy allow operators to temporarily reduce the height of the machine to less than 6.6 feet for navigating under garage doors or into barn stalls. The canopy folds down by removing a pin on each column and pushing the roof back.

To watch a demonstration of the canopy being folded, check out the video below.

“Space can come at a premium in some worksites, but that doesn’t mean productivity must be sacrificed,” said Peter Bigwood, general manager for Mecalac North America. “Engineering compact loaders with a folding canopy gives our customers an efficient option to thrive in areas not previously reachable with similar equipment.”

Mecalac’s six-model small articulated loader lineup also includes the MCL4+ and MCL6+. The “Plus” models feature a standard short boom for greater lifting capacities, while the other four models have a long boom for increased dumping height.

All models offer 45 degrees of articulation to keep the front wheels traveling in the same path as the rear wheels while driving. A 10-degree oscillation delivers traction on uneven ground.

The M-Drive and speed control features allow operators to set the engine speed independently from the drive speed, when using the loader as a toolcarrier. Engine rpms can be controlled with the hand throttle and speed via the foot pedal. Speed Control and M-Drive are standard on the MCL6 and MCL8 and optional for the MCL2 and MCL4.

The loaders are available with a variety of attachments, including buckets, grapple forks, pallet forks and shredders. An extended boom enhances material handling productivity. Other available cab options include a standard canopy or enclosed cab. 

