To celebrate the Dingo TX 1000's 10th anniversary, Toro has unveiled a limited-run version of the compact utility loader in an exclusive, textured matte black finish — plus a chance to win a free machine.

The contest kicked off at Equip Expo and runs through December 31. U.S. residents can enter online. One winner will be selected on January 15, 2025. Participants can choose between the standard red or the limited-edition matte black finish.

“The 10th anniversary of the legendary Toro Dingo TX 1000 calls for something truly special, and there’s no better way to mark the occasion than with the powerful Dingo TX 1000 TURBO Limited Edition,” says Sam Dando, senior product marketing manager at Toro. “This exclusive model not only embodies Toro's spirit of innovation as the pioneer of the compact utility loader category in North America, but also honors its legacy of redefining the category as the first to offer a compact utility loader in the 1,000-lb rated operating capacity class. With its limited-edition release, it’s a rare opportunity to own an exclusive piece of Toro history.”

Toro released the Dingo TX 1000 Turbo at the 2024 ARA Show. Get a closer look at all the features in Equipment World’s video below.

The 1,000-pound rated operating capacity Dingo TX 1000 Turbo features a turbocharged, 24.7-horsepower Yanmar diesel engine with more torque for improved productivity, especially when using trencher and auger attachments. It can travel 4.1 mph in forward or reverse.

A new patent-pending Smart Power feature Smart Power allows the machine to run more efficiently by automatically adjusting traction speed to maximize engine, auxiliary and traction torque.

With an 81-inch hinge pin height, the TX 1000 Turbo can clear the side of 30-yard dumpsters or 1-ton trucks.

The track system has been standardized with the larger TX 1300 for improved track life and reliability. Narrow- and wide-track models are available. The narrow track model (22587) is 2,826 pounds and 35 inches wide to fit through standard 36-inch gates. It features a standard track with a “B” style tread. The wide-track version (22588) is 2,911 pounds and features a less aggressive tread pattern that’s gentle on turf.

The Dingo TX 1000 Turbo Limited Edition model is available in wide track only.