Inspiration can come from anywhere, and for Sergio Torres, it was the birth of his first child.

Torres started KRT Equipment, a manufacturer of mini skid steers and mini track loaders, in 2018, after a 15-year career in equipment sales.

“Creating a mini skid steer was something I always wanted to do; I just wasn’t motivated enough to do it,” Torres says. "When my daughter came along, I was like, ‘You know what? Let’s just do this and see what happens.'’” As a nod to her influence, the company name matches her initials.

The unfamiliar name and blacked-out machines caught the attention of passersby at the recent ARA Show. The manufacturer currently offers four mini loaders: the tracked ST 650 and ST 900 HD and the wheeled S 650 and S900 HD.

Parts are sourced globally, and the machines are assembled in China, making the units a more pocketbook-friendly option for contractors and landscapers. “Affordability is a primary benefit of our product,” he says. “We’re typically anywhere from $10,000 to $15,000 less than our competitors.” Parts are stocked and distributed out of the company’s Florida headquarters.

KRT Equipment currently has 30 dealers and rental locations across the United States and is looking to expand. “We started with two units, and now we’ve sold 400 or 500,” he says. “We’re definitely making some noise out there. We’re looking to open up more.” They are also in conversations with dealers in Canada.

S 650 and ST 650

The 500-pound lift capacity S 650 and ST 650 are powered by a 23-horsepower Briggs & Stratton V-Twin, four-stroke engine.

The S has a hinge pin height of 72 inches, and the ST has a hinge pin height of 74 inches. With an overall width of 32.5 inches, the ST can easily fit through narrow passageways. Both models have 15.3 gallons per minute of hydraulic flow.

On the operator control panel, the 650 models offer a pair of joysticks – for left- and right-side drive control, bucket tilt and arms movement functions, an auxiliary lever, a throttle lever, an hour meter, horn, headlight switch and a cooling fan switch.

To see the S 650 in action, check out the video below.

S 900 HD and ST 900 HD

The S 900 HD and ST 900 HD models can be equipped with a 25-horsepower Perkins diesel engine or, for an upcharge, a 24.8-horsepower Kubota D1703 diesel engine. Both versions have a 1,102-pound lift capacity and 16.5 gallons per minute of hydraulic flow.

The ST 900 HD has a hinge pin height of 83 inches, while the S-version is 83.5 inches.

Built to be a versatile, multi-terrain tool, the S 900 HD has four independent Danfoss hydraulic drive motors and can hit speeds of 5 miles per hour. The ST 900 HD has two Danfoss hydraulic drive motors and can reach speeds of 4.3 miles per hour.

More feature-rich than the 650 models, control panel of the 900 models features an Italian-made pilot control joystick, an arm and bucket control lever, a water temperature gauge, a battery/oil warning sensor, plus, the auxiliary lever, throttle lever, horn and headlight switch.

All units have two 50-pound suitcase weights bolted to the side of the machine for added stability and lift capacity.

KRT does not manufacture its own attachments, but the loaders are equipped with a standard universal plate that fits more than 50 different attachments from third-party providers.

Grease points are easily accessible for daily maintenance. On tracked models, a tensioning point cover can be quickly removed to adjust the track tension. Multiple tie-down points allow the units to be easily secured for transport.

Quick Specs:

S 650:

Loading Capacity: 500 pounds

Engine Power: 23-horsepower Briggs & Stratton

Operating Weight: 1,984 pounds

Overall Width: 44 inches

Bucket Width: 44 inches

Hinge pin: 72 inches

Overall Length (without bucket): 68.5 inches

Overall Length (with bucket): 85.5 inches

Wheelbase: 25.75 inches

Tire: 20 x 10-10

Ground Clearance: 5.75 inches

Hydraulic Output Flow: 15.3 GPM

ST 650

Loading Capacity: 500 pounds

Engine Power: 23-horsepower Briggs & Stratton

Operating Weight: 1,984 pounds

Overall Width: 32.5 inches

Bucket Width: 35 inches

Hinge Pin: 74 inches

Overall Length (without bucket): 68.5 inches

Overall Length (with bucket): 85.5 inches

Wheelbase: 28.5 inches

Track: 7.78-inch width C200x72x32

Ground Clearance: 3.75 inches

Hydraulic Output Flow: 15.3 GPM

S 900 HD

Loading Capacity: 1,102 pounds

Engine Options: 25-horsepower Perkins Diesel Engine or 24.8 horsepower Kubota Diesel Engine

Operating Weight: 3,306 pounds

Overall Width: 41 inches

Bucket Width: 44 inches

Hinge Pin: 83.5 inches

Overall Length (without bucket): 82 inches

Overall Length (with bucket): 106 inches

Wheelbase: 30.25 inches

Tires: 23 x 8.50-12

Ground Clearance: 7.75 inches

Ground Speed: 5 mph

Hydraulic Output Flow: 16.5 GPM

ST 900 HD