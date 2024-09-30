Create a free Equipment World account to continue reading

Scag Enters Compact Equipment Market with Jackal Mini Track Loader

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Sep 30, 2024

Outdoor power equipment manufacturer Scag has expanded into the compact construction equipment market with the introduction of its new Jackal Stand-On Mini Track Loader.

The unit comes with three engine options: the 24.8-horsepower Kubota D1305-E4B, the 24.7-horsepower Kohler KSD1403 or the 24.7-horespower Yanmar 3TNV80FT-ZMYA.

The Jackal has a 1,125-pound lift capacity, a 3,142-pound tip capacity and an 83-inch hinge pin height for access into dumpsters, containers and truck beds. It has 15 gallons per minute of auxiliary hydraulic flow at 3000 psi.

Scag says the dual-hydraulic drive system provides dependable drive power and ground speeds up to 4 miles per hour.

The operator platform features suspension, padded cushions and a hydraulic pilot-controlled joystick. The padded cushions can be easily removed to access maintenance and service areas.

Scag Jackal Operator PlatformThe operator platform features suspension, padded cushions and a hydraulic pilot-controlled joystick.Scag

A 34- or 40-inch steel bucket comes standard, and the universal mount also accepts attachments from other manufacturers and suppliers. The machine’s “ultra-low center of gravity,” narrow width and shorter length improves maneuverability and stability, the company says.

