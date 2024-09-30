Outdoor power equipment manufacturer Scag has expanded into the compact construction equipment market with the introduction of its new Jackal Stand-On Mini Track Loader.

The unit comes with three engine options: the 24.8-horsepower Kubota D1305-E4B, the 24.7-horsepower Kohler KSD1403 or the 24.7-horespower Yanmar 3TNV80FT-ZMYA.

The Jackal has a 1,125-pound lift capacity, a 3,142-pound tip capacity and an 83-inch hinge pin height for access into dumpsters, containers and truck beds. It has 15 gallons per minute of auxiliary hydraulic flow at 3000 psi.

Scag says the dual-hydraulic drive system provides dependable drive power and ground speeds up to 4 miles per hour.

The operator platform features suspension, padded cushions and a hydraulic pilot-controlled joystick. The padded cushions can be easily removed to access maintenance and service areas.

Scag

A 34- or 40-inch steel bucket comes standard, and the universal mount also accepts attachments from other manufacturers and suppliers. The machine’s “ultra-low center of gravity,” narrow width and shorter length improves maneuverability and stability, the company says.