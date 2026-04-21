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Develon Gives Glimpse of Its 2 New Compact Track Loaders — No DEF Required

The DTL26 and DTL30 will get a 71.4-horsepower Develon engine that does not require diesel exhaust fluid.

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Don McLoud
Apr 21, 2026
Develon's new DTL30 compact track loader
Develon's new DTL30 compact track loader
Develon

Two years after Develon revealed its first compact track loader, the company is expanding its lineup with two new models set to come available this year in the U.S.

The forthcoming DTL26 and DTL30 will get Develon’s 71.4-horsepower D24 diesel engine, which does not require diesel exhaust fluid or a selective catalytic reduction system.

“By removing the requirement for DEF, we’ve removed a significant pain point for our customers,” says Andy Jeong, product manager at Develon. “They no longer have to worry about fluid storage in extreme temperatures or the added expense of an extra consumable.”

Full specs weren’t available for the CTLs, which were unveiled at ConExpo 2026, but both are smaller than the company’s debut compact track loader, the 115-horsepower DTL35, which hit the U.S. market in 2024.

Cab on the DTL30Cab on the DTL30DevelonThe company says the new CTLs will have “one of the widest cabs on the market.” The DTL26 and DTL30 can be ordered as open canopy or enclosed cab. 

The cab version comes standard with rearview camera, heating and air conditioning, polycarbonate side-open door and Bluetooth. Its “minimized A-pillar design” increases operator visibility. Develon’s 270-degree around view monitor camera and sensor system is an available option.

Operators will find an 8-inch touchscreen display and an adjustable air- or mechanical-suspension heated seat. Smart Assist functions to make operation easier, especially for newer operators, are standard on the cab version, including return to dig, bucket shake and auto self-leveling.

The DTL26The DTL26DevelonWhen it comes to running high-flow attachments, Develon offers optional auxiliary hydraulics with flow up to 27 gallons per minute for running tools like snowblowers, cold planers and brush cutters.

A hydraulic quick coupler for changing attachments from the cab is standard with the cab model.

Creep speed control enables a slow travel speed while sending full hydraulic power to the attachment for such tasks as trenching and milling. A 300-pound counterweight can be added for more lifting capacity.

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The tracks come in at 15.7 inches wide and as a choice of block or multi-bar. Narrower widths are also available. Other features include a torsion suspension system, triple-flange idlers and a fixed-frame undercarriage. A reversible cooling fan keeps the engine clear in high-debris conditions.

Durability features include a cabin lamp guard, mud guard and travel motor hose guard.

 

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