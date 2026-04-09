Hyundai's new HT30 compact track loader will hit the market later this year.

Tucked into the back of Hyundai Construction Equipment’s ConExpo 2026 booth — behind its next-gen crawler excavator lineup — was the latest addition to its compact track loader lineup, the HT30.

Slightly smaller than Hyundai’s largest compact track loader, the HT38 revealed last year, the HT30 weighs 11,036 pounds, has 72 net horsepower and a rated operating capacity of 3,028 pounds.

David Steger, product marketing manager at Hyundai, describes the HT30 as a “tool carrier," best suited for residential construction and landscapers.

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“Skid steers and track loaders have evolved with more than just bucket work,” he says. “Being able to work with the work tools, especially the hydro-mechanical tools that require high flow, this is an excellent tool carrier. So the residential contractors are a key customer segment for us.”

Steger highlights the HT30’s suspended undercarriage, along with triple-flange track rollers and a multi-bar track system, as a key feature for improving operator comfort. Contractors can opt for a rigid undercarriage, as well as swap the multi-bar system for a larger or more narrow track system.

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“We feel the suspended undercarriage, paired with our speed sensitive ride control for the lift arms, really help improve operator comfort and jobsite performance,” he says.

The new CTL offers continuous-flow auxiliary hydraulics, up and down self-leveling, and a bucket shake feature for removing sticky material from the bucket.

Operators will find easy-to-access panels on the HT30 for daily maintenance, a lockable fuel door, and a hydraulic-driven, reversible fan cooling module with variable speed.

The HT30 comes standard with a rearview camera, and contractors can upgrade to an optional LED light package and 270-degree-view side and rear cameras.

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In the pressurized, one-piece cab, Hyundai’s HT30 offers a swing-out polycarbonate door for improved operator protection and an air-suspension seat.

It also features an 8-inch standard integrated display on which operators can customize controls. This includes what Steger describes as slow, medium and fast operating patterns for the loader arm and bucket.

The Hyundai HT30 is set for release later in 2026.

Hyundai HT30 Compact Track Loader Specs: