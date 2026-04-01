OTR Engineered Solutions has released a new rubber track for compact track loaders designed to provide a smoother ride while also protecting turf.

The new TrackBoss E5 tread features a distinct multi-bar pattern that the company says combines the smooth ride of traditional straight-bar treads with the higher traction of those with multiple connecting points.

The E5 is designed for durability and to resist cutting and chunking.

OTR Engineered Solutions It is available in the following sizes and widths for compact track loaders:

B320 x 86 x 52 track size, 12.6-inch section width, 52 links.

B320 x 86 x 53 track size, 12.6-inch section width, 53 links.

B400 x 86 x 52 track size, 15.7-inch section width, 52 links.

B400 x 86 x 53 track size, 15.7-inch section width, 53 links.

B450 x 86 x 58 track size, 17.7-inch section width, 58 links.

OTR’s website has a Track Finder tool for picking the right track for your equipment.

“Operators shouldn’t have to choose between protecting the jobsite and getting work done,” says Michael Dembe, OTR vice president of construction. “The E5 tread is designed to deliver on both, combining surface-friendly performance with the durability and traction customers expect from OTR track solutions.”