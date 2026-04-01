Media Brands
For owner-operators
For trucking professionals
For contractors
For dealers and distributors
For news on clean trucking
For landscapers
Data Solutions
Identifying active trucking fleets
Construction market intelligence
Equipment valuation data
Heavy equipment data & analytics
Motor carrier risk assessment
Specs, VIN decoding and values

OTR Launches Turf-Protecting TrackBoss E5 Rubber Track for Compact Loaders

Me Photo Headshot
Don McLoud
Apr 1, 2026
Updated Apr 3, 2026
OTR's new TrackBoss E5 rubber track for compact track loaders
OTR's new TrackBoss E5 rubber track for compact track loaders
OTR Engineered Solutions

OTR Engineered Solutions has released a new rubber track for compact track loaders designed to provide a smoother ride while also protecting turf.

The new TrackBoss E5 tread features a distinct multi-bar pattern that the company says combines the smooth ride of traditional straight-bar treads with the higher traction of those with multiple connecting points.

The E5 is designed for durability and to resist cutting and chunking.

View of the top of the TrackBoss E5 treadView of the top of the TrackBoss E5 treadOTR Engineered SolutionsIt is available in the following sizes and widths for compact track loaders:

  • B320 x 86 x 52 track size, 12.6-inch section width, 52 links.
  • B320 x 86 x 53 track size, 12.6-inch section width, 53 links.
  • B400 x 86 x 52 track size, 15.7-inch section width, 52 links.
  • B400 x 86 x 53 track size, 15.7-inch section width, 53 links.
  • B450 x 86 x 58 track size, 17.7-inch section width, 58 links.

OTR’s website has a Track Finder tool for picking the right track for your equipment.

“Operators shouldn’t have to choose between protecting the jobsite and getting work done,” says Michael Dembe, OTR vice president of construction. “The E5 tread is designed to deliver on both, combining surface-friendly performance with the durability and traction customers expect from OTR track solutions.”

 

Related Stories
As the largest construction equipment manufacturer in the world, Caterpillar is also a top producer of engines for its machines as well as for other equipment OEMs. This year, it launched the 1,200-horsepower C32B diesel engine.
Components
The Heart of the Machine – Top Engine OEMs for Construction Equipment
Ultra Guard Steel Large
Components
Titan Expands Lineup with Steel-Belted Skid Steer Tires
Blue Diamond Max 0242 Edited
Attachments
Blue Diamond Attachments Expands Line of Snow Removal Parts, Accessories
New Holland Construction’s Hottest Machine Launches at CONEXPO 2026
Partner Insights
New Holland Construction’s Hottest Machine Launches at CONEXPO 2026
Top Stories
Hitachi ZW140-7 wheel loader equipped with a Steelwrist SQL50 automatic quick coupler and a snowblower attachment.
Wheel Loaders
Hitachi Releases New Midsize ZW120-7 and ZW140-7 Wheel Loaders
The next-gen models get new cabs, productivity-enhancing tech and ConSite telematics, among other features to improve efficiency and safety.
Wacker Neuson's all-new ET40 is produced at the company's Wisconsin plant.
Compact Excavators
Wacker Neuson Debuts New ET40 Mini Excavator with Updated Cab, Improved Visibility
Kubota Svl753 Ctl b Wdj0n1 Zfy
Market Pulse
The Best-Selling Construction Equipment of 2025
Bobcat Iron Insider Thumb
Technology
Iron Insider: What Bobcat’s RogueX3 Tells Us About the Future of Technology ROI
Sany’s New Excavator, First CTL & Machine Control?! ConExpo 2026 Walkaround
Featured Sponsor
Sany’s New Excavator, First CTL & Machine Control?! ConExpo 2026 Walkaround
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
How to Choose the Right Rubber Track for Your Equipment
Download your rubber track guide today for tire pro tips and tricks
DownloadView All