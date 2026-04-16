The new Yanmar TL50RP with ASV Posi-Track was unveiled at ConExpo 2026. Yanmar and ASV compact track loaders are being combined into one under the Yanmar brand and color with ASV's signature Posi-Track undercarriage. ASV-branded CTLs in North America will be phased out starting this fall as part of the "One Yanmar" strategy.

Seven years after Yanmar acquired ASV, the company is phasing out ASV compact loaders under a single name for North America in a marketing strategy called “One Yanmar.”

The first two compact track loaders under the new strategy were unveiled at ConExpo 2026. The new Yanmar TL25RP and TL50RP combine ASV’s Posi-Track undercarriage with Yanmar engines — all under the Yanmar brand and its red color scheme.

The transition to phase out the ASV-branded CTLs to Yanmar is set to begin this fall in North America only.

To honor the ASV brand, Yanmar is maintaining ASV’s signature track system.

“Yanmar in this move is not going away from the ASV heritage,” said Peter Ovrebo, Yanmar director of product management. “It is a very important part of our DNA. So we want to make sure that that's still visible to our customers and our dealers.”

The “P” in the CTLs’ model names stands for Posi-Track. The loaders will also have ASV Posi-Track decals on those that have the signature undercarriage system. (“TL” stands for track loader, and “R” stands for radial lift. The model numbers stand for approximate horsepower.)

Equipment World The new compact track loaders also bring new sizes for the Yanmar brand, which currently offers four models ranging from 67 to 103.5 horsepower.

ASV currently offers 11 compact track loaders, ranging from the 24.7-horsepower RT-25 to the 103.5-horsepower VT-100.

The new TL25RP delivers 23.2 horsepower, while the TL50RP has 53.8 horsepower. Both run on Yanmar diesel engines.

Yanmar plans to roll out CTLs under the one Yanmar brand to fill out the lineup and phase out the ASV-branded models.

Posi-Track vs. Steel-Embed

Equipment World Both new compact track loaders are equipped with ASV Posi-Track. It is a fully suspended torsion-axle undercarriage engineered to improve stability, digging performance and material retention when operating on soft, wet, slippery, rough or hilly terrain.

The company will also continue to offer Yanmar CTLs with a traditional steel-embedded track system for those planning to operate mostly on hard surfaces or need additional durability.

“One of the unique attributes of the ASV Posi-Track undercarriage system is that there is not any steel in the track itself,” Ovrebo said.

Instead of steel, the tracks are embedded with poly cords. That gives the tracks more flexibility, traction and suspension.

“Our mid-rollers on the bottom also have the ability to suspend to go over those rough-terrain environments,” he added.

“What this allows for is a smoother feel for the operator, better comfort for the operator, and it allows for better tractive force. …

“We can go most places that other steel-embed machines can't go.”

More About the TL25RP and TL50RP

Equipment World The TL25RP comes in at 48 inches wide, and the TL50RP is 56 inches wide.

Both can be ordered as ROPS open canopy or with cabs. The TL25RP’s cab will have heating only, while the cab for the TL50RP will have heat and air conditioning.

The overall operator station is simple with not a lot of technology. It has digital displays for gauges and readouts. The backup camera gets a separate screen.

For attachments, the TL25RP will get the ASV proprietary quick-attach coupler. The coupler for the TL50RP will be a larger, common skid steer quick-attach linkage.

At ConExpo, the TL25RP with its 9.9 gallons per minute of hydraulic flow was outfitted with a snowblower, while the TL50RP, which has an auxiliary flow of 13.3 gallons per minute, was equipped with a brush cutter.

An additional improvement comes for the engine enclosure, which has a steel hood and is lockable with the same key used to lock the cab door and start the CTL, according to Ovrebo. The door is on top of the compartment behind the cab and lifts back to reveal service components and fuel fill.

Ovrebo says Yanmar has reached out to the Yanmar-ASV dealer network about the change.

The transition into “one Yanmar, one CTL, one color, one brand” is set for fall and will be followed by more CTL introductions.

The transition shouldn't be too difficult as the brands officially merged under the name Yanmar Compact Equipment North America in 2023 and have been merging components over the years as they roll out new CTLs.

Yanmar bought ASV in 2019. In 2021, the ASV brand debuted its first CTL with a Yanmar engine, the RT-40. Yanmar released its own CTLs during this time with four new models in 2024 but with steel-embedded tracks.

Yanmar viewed ASV's CTLs as helping it expand its compact equipment offerings beyond its compact excavators, wheel loaders and tracked carriers. ASV has a storied history, claiming the first CTL to hit the market, with its MD-70 Posi-Track rubber track loader in 1990.

Another reason for Yanmar's ASV purchase and new CTL strategy, compact track loaders are the top-selling segment of construction equipment in the U.S., according to Fusable's EDA data.

Going forward under the new One Yanmar branding, the company will offer Posi-Track and steel-embed track versions of its CTLs as part of its goal to offer more choices to its customers.

{To learn more about the differences between Yanmar and ASV CTLs, check out this episode of The Dirt: Yanmar vs. ASV CTLs – What’s the Difference? }

“We are preserving what makes ASV innovative and bringing it forward under Yanmar to give dealers and customers one clear story and one stronger presence in the market as One Yanmar,” said Anna Christine Sgro, president of Yanmar Compact Equipment North America.

“One Yanmar is not a slogan,” she added. “It brings clarity to our lineup and reinforces how we go to market as one unified compact equipment portfolio.”

The company’s compact track loaders are produced in Grand Rapids, Minnesota, where Yanmar plans to spend $30 million over the next five years to expand CTL engineering and production capacity.

Yanmar TL25RP Compact Track Loader Specs

(These are preliminary specifications provided by Yanmar, which the company says are subject to change.)

Operating weight: 3,952 lbs.

Engine: 23.2-hp Yanmar 3TN diesel, 3-cyl., turbocharged

Lift type: radial

ROC @ 50% of tipping load: 1,108 lbs.

Max speed: 6.9 mph

Ground clearance: 10.8”

Bucket breakout force: 2,247 lbs.

Standard hydraulic flow: 9.9 gpm

Overall width: 48”

Track width: 11”

Ground pressure: 3.3 psi

Yanmar TL50RP Compact Track Loader Specs

(These are preliminary specifications provided by Yanmar, which the company says are subject to change.)