A Trinity Express Train collided with a truck and trailer hauling a Sunbelt Rentals compact track loader in Fort Worth, Texas, on August 2, as seen in a video posted to the Dallas Texas TV Instagram page.

The Ford truck hauling the loader did not pull all the way across the tracks, leaving the trailer in the direct path of the train. The crossing arms are seen resting on top of the loader.

Nearby vehicles are heard honking their horns in an attempt to alert the driver. Other drivers are seen backing up to avoid the imminent collision.

The driver of the truck eventually pulled forward, but it was too late to avoid being hit by the oncoming train. The trailer was cleanly separated from the truck, and it appears that no one was injured as a result of the incident. The truck also appeared to have limited damage.

Most commenters placed the fault on the truck driver, with one saying, “I’m glad somebody was recording. That poor conductor was probably terrified. It could’ve exploded or anything. Passengers had to brace themselves for impact. That’s terrible. The driver of the truck should be responsible for anything that was damaged or anybody that was injured by the impact.”

"Never seen a less concerned person moving as slowly as possible to clear the tracks," added another.

According to preliminary 2023 Federal Railroad Administration statistics, Texas had the highest number of train collisions of any state, with 246 in 2023. In total, 2,192 highway-rail grade crossing collisions occurred in 2023, resulting in 248 crossing fatalities and 765 crossing injuries across the U.S.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recommends the following steps for navigating train crossings: