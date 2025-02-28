The HX19e will be the first production electric mini excavator from Hyundai Construction Equipment, with manufacturing slated to begin in April.

The 5,061-pound HX19e will debut at Bauma and come with a choice of two lithium-ion battery packs, delivering capacities of 32kWh or 40kWh. The 40kWh battery will allow customers to work for nearly 7 hours between charges. Hyundai says charging the machine during breaks will allow the mini excavator to work a full day.

Hyundai previously showed the R18e, a concept electric mini excavator, at ConExpo-Con/Agg 2020 and 2023. A spokesperson for Hyundai Construction Equipment Europe told Equipment World that the HX19e, which is based on the current HX19A diesel model sold in Europe, will replace various prototypes and concepts that have been shown around the world over the years. HD Hyundai Construction Equipment North America will confirm plans for alternative-power rollouts in North America in conjunction with ConExpo-Con/Agg 2026.

The HX19e is designed for urban utilities, landscaping and gardening, tunnel and basement excavation, and municipal work, such as cemeteries and sports facilities.

It comes equipped with a standard Type 2 connector. The intelligent on-board charging unit can be used with a 110V or 230V supply, offering a full recharge in 4.8 hours for the smaller 32kWh battery and 6 hours for the 40kWh. A REMA DIN 320 connector allows for rapid charging when a 380V or 44V supply is available, taking as little as 2 hours for the smaller battery and 2.5 hours for the larger model, Hyundai says.

The batteries power a 13kW electric motor that drives an open-center hydraulic system. Hyundai claims equal, if not better, performance specs as its diesel-powered HX19A mini excavator. The electric model will offer the same 16kN bucket breakout force and a slightly higher 9.4kN dipper arm breakout force. The maximum digging depth is 7.6 feet, and the maximum digging reach is 12.9 feet.

A five-year Hi-Mate telematics subscription comes standard, allowing owners to monitor and optimize battery usage.

Biodegradable Panolin VG46 hydraulic oil is also standard, reducing the risk of contamination if spilled. The excavator also requires no engine oil and filter nor fuel and air filters, which reduces the service and maintenance costs when compared to a diesel model.

Customers can choose from four spec options: cab or canopy, plus the choice of two battery capacities. All models will come standard with safety valves on the main boom, dipper arm and dozer blade hydraulic cylinders, LED boom lights and rotating beacon, an MP3 radio with USB connectivity and an operator’s seat with mechanical suspension.

Hyundai called the launch of its first electric mini excavator “a crucial area of development,” citing regulatory pressures and customer environmental concerns. “The HX19e spearheads the company’s transition to a greener future through the use of various driveline technologies,” the company said in a press release.