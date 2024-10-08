Blue Diamond Attachments has launched a new line of rubber tracks for compact track loaders, mini-excavators, stand-on mini track loaders and multi-terrain loaders.

The tracks are available in block, C-lug, multi-bar and zigzag patterns and are designed for a wide range of working conditions in construction, agriculture and landscaping.

The tracks are custom manufactured with abrasion-and-wear-resistant materials, which the company says provide a comfortable and safe ride, reduce operator fatigue and vibration.

“Our new line of rubber tracks are built to withstand heavy jobsite use while still giving a comfortable ride for operators,” says Drew Truan, chief operating officer at Blue Diamond Attachments.

Blue Diamond Attachments The tracks feature a continuous steel cord structure with solid steel forged links and a reinforced roller path. The company says this minimizes the risk of the tracks breaking by distributing the tension forces along the entire track. Lug patters are available for specific jobs for enhanced traction, chunk and tear resistance, according to Blue Diamond, for operating in a variety of conditions, including dirt, mud, snow, gravel, grass, asphalt.

The company says the tracks are compatible with most manufacturers machines and come with a two-year warranty.