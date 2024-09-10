Landmaster has announced its 2025 UTV lineup with four new trim packages designed to match specific user needs – from climbing hills, towing and hauling to taking the family for a weekend cruise.

The trim packages include factory upgrades at a lesser cost than buying the accessories individually. “With up to 19 factory-installed upgrades included in select packages, customers can save up to $6,200 compared to purchasing and installing accessories individually at the dealership,” the company says.

The lineup includes:

Classic Edition : Includes only essential accessories for property maintenance and large-acreage chores.

: Includes only essential accessories for property maintenance and large-acreage chores. Ranch Edition : A more powerful model for agricultural and ranching applications.

: A more powerful model for agricultural and ranching applications. Wilderness Edition : Ideal for hunters and outdoor enthusiasts, this edition comes equipped with features tailored for rugged terrain and big-game hunts.

: Ideal for hunters and outdoor enthusiasts, this edition comes equipped with features tailored for rugged terrain and big-game hunts. Touring Edition: Built for recreation, this trim package is designed for comfort and leisure use.

Each unit comes with complimentary shipping, four years of full vehicle protection, and a five-year belt warranty. Gas-powered and electric versions are available.

Landmaster

The new 2025 models will arrive at dealer locations by early September. All models are built from the ground up at Landmaster's manufacturing facility in Columbia City, Indiana.

Quick Specs

N6 Gas 4x2

Bed: Poly Hood

Color: Black

Engine: 570cc, V-TWIN Carbureted

Bed capacity: 500 pounds

Tow capacity: 1,500 pounds

Speed: 24 mph

Width: 50”

Classic Edition MSRP: $10,999

N7 Gas 4x4

Bed: Varies by Trim

Hood Color: Varies by Trim

Engine: 627cc, V-TWIN EFI

Bed capacity: 500 pounds / 700 pounds (HD Suspension)

Tow capacity: 1,500 pounds

Speed: 35 mph

Width: 58”

Classic Edition MSRP: $13,999

Wilderness Edition MSRP: $16,999

Ranch Edition MSRP: $17,999

N7 Crew Gas 4x4:

Bed: Varies by Trim

Hood Color: Varies by Trim

Engine: 627cc, V-TWIN EFI

Bed capacity: 600 pounds/ 800 pounds (HD Suspension)

Tow capacity: 1,500 pounds

Speed: 35 mph (24 mph with Touring Edition)

Width: 58”

Wilderness Edition MSRP: $18,999

Touring Edition MSRP: $19,499

Ranch Edition: $19,999

N7 HD Gas 4x4

Bed: 6’ Steel Bed

Hood Color: Gray

Engine: 627cc, V-TWIN EFI

Bed capacity: 1,000 pounds

Tow capacity: 1,750 pounds

Speed: 24 mph

Width: 58”

Ranch Edition MSRP: $21,099

AMP Electric 4x4

Bed: Varies by Trim

Hood Color: Varies by Trim

Power / Range: 160 Ah, up to 50-mile range

Bed capacity: 500 pounds / 700 pounds (HD Suspension)

Tow capacity: 1,500 pounds

Speed: 30 mph (24 mph with Touring Edition)

Width: 58”

Classic Edition MSRP: $18,999

Wilderness Edition MSRP: $23,499

Ranch Edition MSRP: $23,999

Touring Edition MSRP: $23,999

AMP Crew Electric 4x4

Bed: Varies by Trim

Hood Color: Varies by Trim

Power / Range: 160 Ah, up to 50-mile range

Bed capacity: 600 pounds / 800 pounds (HD Suspension)

Tow capacity: 1,500 pounds

Speed: 30 mph (24 mph with Touring Edition)

Width: 58”

Wilderness Edition MSRP: $25,499

Ranch Edition MSRP: $25,999

Touring Edition MSRP: $25,999

AMP HD Electric 4x4