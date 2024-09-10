Landmaster Unveils 2025 UTV Lineup with Four New Trim Packages

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Sep 10, 2024
Landmaster N7 Ranch Edition UTV
2025 Landmaster Ranch Edition
Landmaster

Landmaster has announced its 2025 UTV lineup with four new trim packages designed to match specific user needs – from climbing hills, towing and hauling to taking the family for a weekend cruise.

The trim packages include factory upgrades at a lesser cost than buying the accessories individually. “With up to 19 factory-installed upgrades included in select packages, customers can save up to $6,200 compared to purchasing and installing accessories individually at the dealership,” the company says.

The lineup includes:

  • Classic Edition: Includes only essential accessories for property maintenance and large-acreage chores.
  • Ranch Edition: A more powerful model for agricultural and ranching applications.
  • Wilderness Edition: Ideal for hunters and outdoor enthusiasts, this edition comes equipped with features tailored for rugged terrain and big-game hunts.
  • Touring Edition: Built for recreation, this trim package is designed for comfort and leisure use.

Each unit comes with complimentary shipping, four years of full vehicle protection, and a five-year belt warranty. Gas-powered and electric versions are available.

Landmaster Ranch Edition UTV Cargo StorageAmple cargo storage is available on the Ranch Edition UTV.LandmasterAvailability

The new 2025 models will arrive at dealer locations by early September. All models are built from the ground up at Landmaster's manufacturing facility in Columbia City, Indiana.

Quick Specs

N6 Gas 4x2

  • Bed: Poly Hood
  • Color: Black
  • Engine: 570cc, V-TWIN Carbureted
  • Bed capacity: 500 pounds
  • Tow capacity: 1,500 pounds
  • Speed: 24 mph
  • Width: 50”
  • Classic Edition MSRP: $10,999

N7 Gas 4x4

  • Bed: Varies by Trim
  • Hood Color: Varies by Trim
  • Engine: 627cc, V-TWIN EFI
  • Bed capacity: 500 pounds / 700 pounds (HD Suspension)
  • Tow capacity: 1,500 pounds
  • Speed: 35 mph
  • Width: 58”
  • Classic Edition MSRP: $13,999
  • Wilderness Edition MSRP: $16,999
  • Ranch Edition MSRP: $17,999

N7 Crew Gas 4x4:

  • Bed: Varies by Trim
  • Hood Color: Varies by Trim
  • Engine: 627cc, V-TWIN EFI
  • Bed capacity: 600 pounds/ 800 pounds (HD Suspension)
  • Tow capacity: 1,500 pounds
  • Speed: 35 mph (24 mph with Touring Edition)
  • Width: 58”
  • Wilderness Edition MSRP: $18,999
  • Touring Edition MSRP: $19,499
  • Ranch Edition: $19,999

N7 HD Gas 4x4

  • Bed: 6’ Steel Bed
  • Hood Color: Gray
  • Engine: 627cc, V-TWIN EFI
  • Bed capacity: 1,000 pounds
  • Tow capacity: 1,750 pounds
  • Speed: 24 mph
  • Width: 58”
  • Ranch Edition MSRP: $21,099

AMP Electric 4x4

  • Bed: Varies by Trim
  • Hood Color: Varies by Trim
  • Power / Range: 160 Ah, up to 50-mile range
  • Bed capacity: 500 pounds / 700 pounds (HD Suspension)
  • Tow capacity: 1,500 pounds
  • Speed: 30 mph (24 mph with Touring Edition)
  • Width: 58”
  • Classic Edition MSRP: $18,999
  • Wilderness Edition MSRP: $23,499
  • Ranch Edition MSRP: $23,999
  • Touring Edition MSRP: $23,999

AMP Crew Electric 4x4

  • Bed: Varies by Trim
  • Hood Color: Varies by Trim
  • Power / Range: 160 Ah, up to 50-mile range
  • Bed capacity: 600 pounds / 800 pounds (HD Suspension)
  • Tow capacity: 1,500 pounds
  • Speed: 30 mph (24 mph with Touring Edition)
  • Width: 58”
  • Wilderness Edition MSRP: $25,499
  • Ranch Edition MSRP: $25,999
  • Touring Edition MSRP: $25,999

AMP HD Electric 4x4

  • Bed: 6’ Steel Bed
  • Hood Color: Gray
  • Power / Range: 160 Ah, up to 50-mile range
  • Bed capacity: 1,000 pounds
  • Tow capacity: 1,750 pounds
  • Speed: 24 mph
  • Width: 58”
  • Ranch Edition MSRP: $27,699
Related Stories
a kioti RX40 tractor moving a log around a property
Compact Tractors
Kioti Releases Five New RX40 Utility Tractors with Bigger Cabs
Maxresdefault 66d708ba16c28
Compact Track Loaders
Video: A Closer Look at Hyundai’s First Compact Track Loader, the HT100V
CASE CX25EV Mini Excavator working in dirt beside house
Compact equipment
Case Expands Electric Lineup with New Mini Excavator, Compact Wheel Loader
Who is Minding Your Fuel (and Saving you Money)?
Partner Insights
Who is Minding Your Fuel (and Saving you Money)?
Top Stories
bobcat b760 backhoe digging in mud
Backhoe Loaders
Bobcat Enters North American Backhoe Market with New B760
The new backhoe has the highest dig depth in its class size, the company says, along with a loader lift capacity of 7,985 pounds.
the New Holland E70D midi excavator moving dirt
Construction Equipment
New Holland Rolls Out "Midi Excavator" with New E70D
Kubota SVL75-3 compact track loader
Market Pulse
Top-Selling New and Used Construction Equipment: Q2 2024
diorama conference table construction scene sargent corporation
Vintage Equipment
Construction in Miniature: 26-Foot Diorama Tells Contractor’s 98-Year History
Cat 966 medium wheel loader
Wheel Loaders
Cat Next-Gen Medium Wheel Loaders Get Performance and Tech Upgrades
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More