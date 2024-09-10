Landmaster has announced its 2025 UTV lineup with four new trim packages designed to match specific user needs – from climbing hills, towing and hauling to taking the family for a weekend cruise.
The trim packages include factory upgrades at a lesser cost than buying the accessories individually. “With up to 19 factory-installed upgrades included in select packages, customers can save up to $6,200 compared to purchasing and installing accessories individually at the dealership,” the company says.
The lineup includes:
- Classic Edition: Includes only essential accessories for property maintenance and large-acreage chores.
- Ranch Edition: A more powerful model for agricultural and ranching applications.
- Wilderness Edition: Ideal for hunters and outdoor enthusiasts, this edition comes equipped with features tailored for rugged terrain and big-game hunts.
- Touring Edition: Built for recreation, this trim package is designed for comfort and leisure use.
Each unit comes with complimentary shipping, four years of full vehicle protection, and a five-year belt warranty. Gas-powered and electric versions are available.
Availability
The new 2025 models will arrive at dealer locations by early September. All models are built from the ground up at Landmaster's manufacturing facility in Columbia City, Indiana.
Quick Specs
N6 Gas 4x2
- Bed: Poly Hood
- Color: Black
- Engine: 570cc, V-TWIN Carbureted
- Bed capacity: 500 pounds
- Tow capacity: 1,500 pounds
- Speed: 24 mph
- Width: 50”
- Classic Edition MSRP: $10,999
N7 Gas 4x4
- Bed: Varies by Trim
- Hood Color: Varies by Trim
- Engine: 627cc, V-TWIN EFI
- Bed capacity: 500 pounds / 700 pounds (HD Suspension)
- Tow capacity: 1,500 pounds
- Speed: 35 mph
- Width: 58”
- Classic Edition MSRP: $13,999
- Wilderness Edition MSRP: $16,999
- Ranch Edition MSRP: $17,999
N7 Crew Gas 4x4:
- Bed: Varies by Trim
- Hood Color: Varies by Trim
- Engine: 627cc, V-TWIN EFI
- Bed capacity: 600 pounds/ 800 pounds (HD Suspension)
- Tow capacity: 1,500 pounds
- Speed: 35 mph (24 mph with Touring Edition)
- Width: 58”
- Wilderness Edition MSRP: $18,999
- Touring Edition MSRP: $19,499
- Ranch Edition: $19,999
N7 HD Gas 4x4
- Bed: 6’ Steel Bed
- Hood Color: Gray
- Engine: 627cc, V-TWIN EFI
- Bed capacity: 1,000 pounds
- Tow capacity: 1,750 pounds
- Speed: 24 mph
- Width: 58”
- Ranch Edition MSRP: $21,099
AMP Electric 4x4
- Bed: Varies by Trim
- Hood Color: Varies by Trim
- Power / Range: 160 Ah, up to 50-mile range
- Bed capacity: 500 pounds / 700 pounds (HD Suspension)
- Tow capacity: 1,500 pounds
- Speed: 30 mph (24 mph with Touring Edition)
- Width: 58”
- Classic Edition MSRP: $18,999
- Wilderness Edition MSRP: $23,499
- Ranch Edition MSRP: $23,999
- Touring Edition MSRP: $23,999
AMP Crew Electric 4x4
- Bed: Varies by Trim
- Hood Color: Varies by Trim
- Power / Range: 160 Ah, up to 50-mile range
- Bed capacity: 600 pounds / 800 pounds (HD Suspension)
- Tow capacity: 1,500 pounds
- Speed: 30 mph (24 mph with Touring Edition)
- Width: 58”
- Wilderness Edition MSRP: $25,499
- Ranch Edition MSRP: $25,999
- Touring Edition MSRP: $25,999
AMP HD Electric 4x4
- Bed: 6’ Steel Bed
- Hood Color: Gray
- Power / Range: 160 Ah, up to 50-mile range
- Bed capacity: 1,000 pounds
- Tow capacity: 1,750 pounds
- Speed: 24 mph
- Width: 58”
- Ranch Edition MSRP: $27,699