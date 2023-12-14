Meet the AMP: Landmaster’s 2024 Series of Electric UTVs

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Dec 14, 2023
Landmaster AMP utility vehicle driving through mud
Landmaster

Landmaster has unleashed the AMP, its new lineup of lithium-ion UTVs with “more torque, higher towing and hauling capacities, an ultra-quiet motor, and built on the Landmaster proprietary suspension system.”

The AMP has a range of up to 50 miles and can be recharged within 6 to 8 hours via any standard 110-volt outlet. Landmaster recommends charging the UTV in temperatures above 40 degrees using the included 12GA, 15A green charging cord. The maximum speed is 30 miles per hour.

With a standard bed capacity of 400 pounds and a towing capacity of 1,500 pounds, the AMP can haul heavy loads like logs, stone, and large tools or perform light-duty work such as trash pickup or carrying landscaping equipment, cleaning supplies and tools.

The lineup comes in 2-passenger and 4-passenger options, in both 2WD and 4WD platforms. Buyers can upgrade any model to an Untamed Edition for additional color and accessory options. Landmaster says additional accessory and vehicle options are also designed with the commercial- user in mind.

With this release, the company claims it now has the largest lineup of lithium-ion UTVs on the market today. "There are so many different applications for the AMP such as property maintenance, municipal use, groundskeeping, universities, sporting venues, residential use, farming, and lake/neighborhood communities. We had to put out a lineup that could accommodate all of these applications and more - the AMP does just that!", says Jeff Bannister, president of Landmaster.

Available Models

Untamed editions are available in all models except for the Pro.

  • 2 Passenger 4x2
  • 2 Passenger 4x4
  • 4 Passenger 4x2
  • 4 Passenger 4x4
  • 2 Passenger Pro

Key Features

  • Quiet, quick, easy to drive
  • 2WD and 4WD options
  • Improved high torque motor designed for 4x4 applications and hill climbing
  • Automatic 4WD Engagement on select models
  • Rear Locking Differential on all models
  • Integrated LED bumper light
  • Full Charge Time: 6-8 hours (0-100%)
  • Max Speed: Up to 30 miles per hour
  • Bed Capacity: Up To 600 pounds / 1,000 pounds the Pro model
  • Tow Capacity: Up To 1,500 pounds  

AMP models are available for purchase now at Landmaster authorized dealers.

