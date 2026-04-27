Vermeer’s D24 horizontal directional drill is now available with a factory-installed enclosed cab, making it the first HDD in its class size to offer the option, the company says.

The new cab for the 24,000-pound-class drill features climate control and reduces sound and vibration on the operator, according to Vermeer.

"Utility work doesn't stop for bad weather, and finding skilled operators is more competitive than ever," says Clint Recker, HDD product manager at Vermeer. "We added the cab option to the D24 to directly address these challenges.”

The cab reduces noise for the operator down to 72.6 decibels from 88. To reduce vibrations, Vermeer added a high-back Grammer suspension seat and vibration-isolating cab mounts. It also positioned the cab’s top-mount condenser for the temperature-control system in a way that reduces debris exposure and improves long-term performance, the company says.

The width of the cab is just a quarter of an inch narrower than the cab for Vermeer’s larger directional drills.

Windows that don’t face the rack get a 50% tint to reduce heat inside the cab. The left side of the cab gets a second windshield wiper.

Wireless radio is an available option.

The D24 is designed for urban utility installation. It features a 100-horsepower Cat engine; peak thrust and pullback of 24,700 pounds; 3,080 foot-pounds of rotational torque; and a 45-gallon-per-minute mud pump.