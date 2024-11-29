Vermeer is retiring its D23x30 S3 horizontal directional drill and rolling out the new D24.

Following suit with other manufacturers, Vermeer has simplified the model nomenclature of its machines. The “24” in D24 represents the drill’s 24,000-pound size class and 24,700 pounds of maximum peak thrust and pullback.

Powered by a 100-horsepower Cat 3.6L Tier 4 Final diesel engine, the compact yet powerful D24 is designed to install utilities — including fiber, power cables and water infrastructure — in congested urban areas.

It has a continuous thrust and pullback of 22,000 pounds, 3,080 foot-pounds of rotational torque and a 45-gallon-per-minute mud pump. The drill also boasts a low operator ear noise level of 88 decibels.

Vermeer has equipped the machine with premium hydraulic components — typically found in larger pipeline equipment — to help protect the hydraulic circuit and ensure consistent performance across drilling conditions.

Operators can choose between 400 feet or 480 feet of 2.375-inch Firestick drill rod. An automated rod exchange system completes the entire rod changeout sequence with the push of a button, eliminating up to 19 manual steps. This reduces wear on components and the risk of operator error, Vermeer says.

The D24's stakedowns feature tiered shark teeth and a rotation speed of up to 60 rpm — nearly triple that of its predecessors— which reduces setup time, especially in harder soils, allowing crews to begin drilling faster. The carriage speed is 181 feet per minute and rotational speed is 198 rpm. It has a 3.3-mile-per-hour tracking speed.

The redesigned vise system features sliding open-side vises for easy cleaning and clear joint visibility.

If an issue occurs, operators can quickly troubleshoot using the drill’s advanced onboard diagnostics system, accessible via the machine’s touchscreen display. Detailed information and data from the machine can be passed along to the dealer if additional support is needed.