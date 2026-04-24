New Holland’s next-generation Workmaster 35C and 40C compact tractors offer operator-focused comforts, enhanced performance and versatile new attachments at a value price, the company says.

Both models are powered by a 3-cylinder 1.9L engine, delivering power and torque for tough jobs while maintaining fuel efficiency, the company says.

Customers can choose between a three-range dual-pedal hydrostatic transmission with independent forward and reverse pedals, capable of quick direction changes, or a 12x12 mechanical transmission with a synchronized left-hand shuttle, ideal for demanding tasks, such as ground-engaging work.

A wide selection of tires is available based on application, including R4 industrial tires, R3 turf tires, R3+ hybrid tires and R1 ag tires. The front axle has a dedicated steering pump for smooth, responsive control, even when carrying a full bucket, the company says. In addition, New Holland enhanced maneuverability by reducing the turn radius by over 8 inches compared to prior models.

New Holland’s modern Connective Flow tractor styling includes a sculpted single-piece metal flip-up hood, sleek decals and all-new Dynamic Blue paint and silver rims. All routine service points are accessible under the hood, and standard oil checks can be performed without lifting it. The fuel tank holds 12.6 gallons, and the fuel neck is on the rear fender for easier refueling.

Comfort and Control

“Comfort was a key focus when we designed the operator’s platform,” said Mike Sevick, compact tractor business manager, New Holland North America.

Using modeling software and proprietary North American operator data, New Holland designed the operator platform to enhance safety and productivity. The platform features:

Grab handles on each steel fender

A left-hand step and a wide threshold to and from the seat

A semi-flat deck design with a low transmission hump

A standard rubber floor mat

An adjustable vinyl seat

Ergonomically positioned steering wheel, pedals and control levers

Large, color-coded knobs

An easily readable dash with key operating information

Tailored Attachments

The Workmaster 35C and 40C are compatible with New Holland’s new 250LC front loader and 270BC backhoe attachments, designed for easy hookup and removal.

The 250LC front loader has a joystick with simultaneous lift and curl capability. The skid-steer quick-attach faceplate provides commonality with popular attachments, including grapples, which also work with the optional new dealer-installed live third function kit.

For digging and trenching, the all-new 270BC backhoe is available for both models and delivers up to 87 inches of dig depth with the standard 16-inch bucket. A redesigned mounting system improves under-tractor clearance and allows for quick attachment and removal — without removing the three-point hitch arms, New Holland says. Options include a mechanical thumb to clamp material, rubber street pads to protect paved and concrete surfaces and smaller and larger bucket sizes.

The heavy-duty three-point hitch boasts 2,067 pounds of lift capacity, a 14% increase over previous models. Standard telescopic stabilizers with a simple pin adjustment on the lower link arms speed up attachment changes while offering added convenience and control, the company says.

A dual-pump hydraulic system provides dedicated hydraulic flow for fast loader cycle times and improved steering, even with a full bucket, according to New Holland. For customers who require rear hydraulic capability for attachments, up to three optional rear remotes can be installed, along with color-coded levers to the right of the seat.

Workmaster compact tractors come with 24 months or 750 hours of full coverage warranty, plus an additional 48 months or 1,500 hours of powertrain protection.

The 25C and 40C are telematics-ready from the factory. Along with a dealer-installed plug-and-play modem kit, owners can monitor parameters such as GPS location, GPS speed, battery level, fuel level and more, from their smartphone or tablet with New Holland FieldOps.