The second Dig World location will offer unique equipment challenges designed by YouTube stars Dude Perfect.

Dig World is opening its second construction-themed adventure park in Grapevine, Texas, thanks to an investment boost from Caterpillar, YouTubers Dude Perfect and ABC’s “SharkTank.”

The project broke ground on December 8 at 2200 W. Grapevine Mills Circle, Grapevine, TX 76051, with the park set to open in early 2026.

Caterpillar serves as the park's title sponsor and has entered into a multi-year sponsorship agreement with Dig World. The investment aligns with Caterpillar's pledge to upskill future workforces, with the company recently announcing a $100 million investment in training and upskilling efforts in Indiana, with additional funds set to be announced for other states soon.

In addition to the ability to operate a full lineup of Caterpillar construction equipment, the partnership with Dude Perfect will offer unique construction-inspired trick-shot attractions and interactive challenges.

Renderings teased on social media show mini excavators, skid steers, scissor lifts and more. Check it out in the images below.

Dig World

Dig World

Dig World

Dig World “We’re excited about partnering with Dig World and bringing some new attractions to Grapevine Mills Mall,” said Cody Jones, Co-Founder of Dude Perfect. “This is just the beginning—we can’t wait to see these one-of-a-kind experiences all over the country.”

“As a lifelong builder and entrepreneur, I couldn’t be more excited to launch Dig World in my hometown of DFW. We’re combining real machinery, creative play, and the power of partnership with Dude Perfect to create an unforgettable experience for families,” said Alex Carroll, Co-Founder of Dig World.

Rides are restricted by height, with children taller than 48 inches able to operate all park equipment, besides UTVs, by themselves. Children between 32 inches and 48 inches tall may ride and operate machinery with an adult. Children shorter than 32 inches may participate all other attractions in the park except for the machinery.

According to the park, additional measures have been taken to ensure safe operation of equipment, including hydraulic limitations for a reduced range of motion, speed governors, seatbelt requirements and more.

The park operates on two-hour time slot reservations, with admission set at $29.99 per guest. Children two and under are free.

More Locations to Come

Dig World’s first location opened in Katy, Texas, in 2022, and gained widespread attention after founder Jacob Robinson’s appearance on ABC’s” SharkTank.” Robinson struck a $200,000 investment deal with Robert Herjavec for 10% equity in the park to accelerate expansion with franchise owners, solidify nationwide sponsorships and forge key equipment partnerships.

Since the episode aired, Robinson says Dig World has seen “a surge in interest,” with plans to build 10 parks throughout the U.S. over the next few years.

"The response to our Shark Tank episode has been incredible," said Jacob Robinson. "Hearing from families, builders, and investors across the country who are excited about what we’re doing just reaffirms that Dig World is something truly special.”

"Dig World is going to be huge. It’s fun, it’s exciting, and it’s got real potential to grow nationwide," said Robert Herjavec. “Jacob’s passion and determination are exactly what I look for in a founder.”