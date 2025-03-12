The new Kenworth T880s Performance Hood is longer, comes with a larger cooling module and gets a sleek design for handling higher horsepower engines and complying with bridge weight laws.

For those needing more power while still meeting bridge weight laws, Kenworth revealed its new T880S Performance Hood for its T880 trucks.

The company says the new hood is designed to handle higher horsepower engines and is the first T880 to be compatible with Cummins’ X15 diesel engine rated at up to 605 horsepower and 2,050 pound-feet of torque. It comes standard with PACCAR’s MX-13 engine with 510 peak horsepower and 1,850 pound-feet of peak torque.

“The T880S is the favored configuration for customers in ready-mix, dump and other applications where staying compliant with bridge-formula laws is a concern,” says Kyle Kimball, Kenworth director of marketing. “By allowing more powertrain options for the T880S Performance Hood, customers with the highest power or payload demands can take advantage while still maintaining excellent visibility with the sloped hood design.”

Kenworth The new hood is longer at 121.7 inches from bumper to back of cab, which enables better weight distribution while complying with bridge law, the company says. The “cooling module has been increased in size to 1,440 square inches and airflow optimized to maximize cooling efficiency.

“Compared to a T880 with a set-back front axle, the new hood allows for a 16-inch increase in axle spread/outer bridge for a similar overall length.”

The new hood is constructed with Metton Liquid Molding Resin, “a tough and durable engineering plastic” that is used in heavy-duty truck and construction equipment exteriors, including hoods, fenders, doors, according to Metton. The hood has the same five-piece construction as all other T880 models for “faster, more economical repairs,” according to Kenworth.

The T880S Performance Hood also features new styling, which includes:

Aluminum mesh grille in a polished or black finish.

Newly styled stainless steel grille surround.

Stainless-steel fender closeout panels.

Air intake spears finished in chrome or black.

Along with the new T880S Performance Hood, Kenworth offers three other hood configurations: T880, T880 MX-Optimized Hood and T880S MX-Optimized Hood.

