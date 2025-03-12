Kenworth’s New T880S Performance Hood Enables Cummins’ 605-HP X15

Me Photo Headshot
Don McLoud
Mar 12, 2025
blue kenworth dump truck being loaded with dirt by wheel loader
The new Kenworth T880s Performance Hood is longer, comes with a larger cooling module and gets a sleek design for handling higher horsepower engines and complying with bridge weight laws.
Kenworth

For those needing more power while still meeting bridge weight laws, Kenworth revealed its new T880S Performance Hood for its T880 trucks.

The company says the new hood is designed to handle higher horsepower engines and is the first T880 to be compatible with Cummins’ X15 diesel engine rated at up to 605 horsepower and 2,050 pound-feet of torque. It comes standard with PACCAR’s MX-13 engine with 510 peak horsepower and 1,850 pound-feet of peak torque.

“The T880S is the favored configuration for customers in ready-mix, dump and other applications where staying compliant with bridge-formula laws is a concern,” says Kyle Kimball, Kenworth director of marketing. “By allowing more powertrain options for the T880S Performance Hood, customers with the highest power or payload demands can take advantage while still maintaining excellent visibility with the sloped hood design.”

blue Kenworth dump truck with t880s performance hoodKenworthThe new hood is longer at 121.7 inches from bumper to back of cab, which enables better weight distribution while complying with bridge law, the company says. The “cooling module has been increased in size to 1,440 square inches and airflow optimized to maximize cooling efficiency.

“Compared to a T880 with a set-back front axle, the new hood allows for a 16-inch increase in axle spread/outer bridge for a similar overall length.”

The new hood is constructed with Metton Liquid Molding Resin, “a tough and durable engineering plastic” that is used in heavy-duty truck and construction equipment exteriors, including hoods, fenders, doors, according to Metton. The hood has the same five-piece construction as all other T880 models for “faster, more economical repairs,” according to Kenworth.

The T880S Performance Hood also features new styling, which includes:

  • Aluminum mesh grille in a polished or black finish.
  • Newly styled stainless steel grille surround.
  • Stainless-steel fender closeout panels.
  • Air intake spears finished in chrome or black.

Along with the new T880S Performance Hood, Kenworth offers three other hood configurations: T880, T880 MX-Optimized Hood and T880S MX-Optimized Hood.

blue Kenworth dump truck with t880s performance hood driving up quarry roadKenworth


Related Stories
static image black background Cummins B6.7 Octane Engine
Trucks
Cummins’ First Gasoline Engine Debuted for Kenworth Medium-Duty Trucks
static image black background Cummins B7.2 diesel engine
Trucks
Cummins Unveils New B7.2 Diesel Engine for Medium-Duty Trucks
white TELO MT1 electric pickup truck with ladder on top tool boxes in bed at urban construction site
Pickups
TELO MT1 “Mini” Electric Pickup Truck Could be Right for Tight Jobsites
Let our deep industry knowledge become your data-driven insights
Partner Insights
Let our deep industry knowledge become your data-driven insights
Looking for your next job?
Careersingear.com is the go-to platform for the Trucking industry. Don’t just find the job you need; find the job you want with the company that wants you!
Top Stories
screen shot of Hacksmith Power Loader
Technology
This Real-Life “Aliens” Power Loader Runs on a Cat Compact Track Loader
Hacksmith built a working exoskeleton inspired by the "Aliens" movie with a Cat 239D3 – and it can easily demolish an SUV.
kubota mx4900 utility tractor
Utility Tractors/Loaders
Kubota's New MX4900: A Large, Cabbed Tractor with a Lower Price
static image black background Cummins B6.7 Octane Engine
Trucks
Cummins’ First Gasoline Engine Debuted for Kenworth Medium-Duty Trucks
Maxresdefault 67cb13fc69aec
The Dirt
“Some of the Most Underrated Dozers” – Review of Case’s 750M, 850M
13 Step Plan To Boost Tech Efficiency from Fullbay
Featured Sponsor
13 Step Plan To Boost Tech Efficiency from Fullbay
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you.
When it comes to your OTR (off-the-road) tires, nothing is more important than having proper tire inflation. This directly impacts the performance and longevity of your tires, which is linked to the overall productivity of your operation.
DownloadView All