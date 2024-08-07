Landclearing Monster: FAE’s New PT550 Tracked Carrier (Video)

When it’s time to mow down trees and heavy brush or build a dirt or gravel road, FAE offers its new PT550 tracked carrier.

It can be equipped with a forestry mulcher or a stone-crusher/soil tiller and is designed for work in woods and forests, roadsides or along oil and gas pipelines and power lines. Other uses include dirt and gravel road construction and maintenance, stump removal, wildlife habitat and soil mixing.

(To watch it in action, check out the video at the end of this story.)

The PT550 can go over vertical slopes up to 45 degrees and work on lateral slopes up to 32 degrees. Ground pressure is 13 psi.

Replacing FAE’s PT475, the PT550 runs on a 536-horsepower Cat C13B diesel engine.

FAE The cab has been completely redesigned with large Lexan glass windows, ergonomic joysticks, heated and air-suspended seat, 10-inch touchscreen display and a 360-degree camera system. It even has a heated and refrigerated compartment with cupholder.

Other standard features include heating and air conditioning, cabin dust filtration, multimedia Bluetooth radio, LED working lights.

The undercarriage is beefed up, oscillates and has dozer-type rollers for handling demanding conditions and delivering increased traction and comfort, FAE says. The track chains are lubricated for durability and a smoother ride.

FAE included its latest technology to improve the PT550’s performance. The Active Power Management System combines FAE’s Floating System and Load Control functions to keep the mulching or cutting head following ground contours and efficiently delivering power.

The company says its Sonic technology adjusts torque in real time to match the force required, for up to 30% higher productivity.

FAE released the video below of the PT550 in action:

Quick Specs