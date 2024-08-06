Hitachi has rolled out its first of multiple long-reach excavators to the North American market with the new 172-horsepower, 54,900-pound ZX210LC-7H SLF.

Designed for deep excavation, dredging, slope finishing, harbor and agriculture projects, the new excavator has a bucket digging force of 20,925 pound-feet, a maximum dig reach of 50 feet 9 inches, and a maximum dig depth of 39 feet 2 inches.

A brochure on the company's website suggests the additional models in the new lineup will include the 188-horsepower, 64,600-pound ZX250LC-7H SLF and the 282-horsepower, 84,900-pound ZX350LC-7H SLF. A spokesperson for Hitachi was unable to confirm the next models to be announced, stating the "the model numbers and specs are subject to change."

“As Hitachi Construction Machinery Americas continues to grow into the North American market, so does the expansion of our excavator product offerings. The ZX210LC-7H SLF, with added reach, productivity and performance, will allow customers to grow their businesses into new applications with another tool in their toolboxes,” says Patrick Baker, excavator product manager, Hitachi Construction Machinery Americas.

[Watch: After Deere Split, Hitachi Emerges on Its Own in America]

The pressurized cab has been redesigned with more head clearance and legroom, reduced vibration and noise, and improved visibility. The Aerial Angle peripheral vision camera system gives operators a 270-degree bird’s-eye view of the machine’s immediate surroundings on the 8-inch antiglare LCD monitor. Additional features include a one-touch adjustable air-suspension seat, Bluetooth, a USB port and multiple storage solutions.

The ZX210LC-7H SLF features a proprietary hydraulic circuit that maximizes efficiency and an upgraded swing motor for smooth, predictable reach and control, Hitachi says. Two work modes, economy or power, allow operators to respond to changing jobsite conditions.

All Hitachi ZAXIS-7 excavators include ConSite Oil. Two system sensors detect if oil quality has deteriorated and transmit data to Global e-Service. This catches oil degradation before damage to critical systems can occur, Hitachi says, reducing maintenance and unscheduled downtime.

LED work lights, large reflective strips, an improved windshield wiper and roller sunshades come standard. Optional heavy-duty cab shielding is available for added safety in extreme environments.

“The ZX210LC-7H SLF offers reach, digging power, stability and productivity to give contractors an edge on jobsites across North America where access is a concern,” Hitachi says.

Hitachi’s lineup of attachments features common connection sizes to further expand the excavator's abilities.

Quick Specs: