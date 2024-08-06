Hitachi Expands into Long-Reach Excavators with ZX210LC-7H SLF

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Aug 6, 2024
Hitachi Construction Machinery ZX210LC-7H Super Long Front (SLF) excavator
ZX210LC-7H Super Long Front (SLF) excavator
Hitachi Construction Machinery Americas

Hitachi has rolled out its first of multiple long-reach excavators to the North American market with the new 172-horsepower, 54,900-pound ZX210LC-7H SLF.

Designed for deep excavation, dredging, slope finishing, harbor and agriculture projects, the new excavator has a bucket digging force of 20,925 pound-feet, a maximum dig reach of 50 feet 9 inches, and a maximum dig depth of 39 feet 2 inches.

A brochure on the company's website suggests the additional models in the new lineup will include the 188-horsepower, 64,600-pound ZX250LC-7H SLF and the 282-horsepower, 84,900-pound ZX350LC-7H SLF. A spokesperson for Hitachi was unable to confirm the next models to be announced, stating the "the model numbers and specs are subject to change."

“As Hitachi Construction Machinery Americas continues to grow into the North American market, so does the expansion of our excavator product offerings. The ZX210LC-7H SLF, with added reach, productivity and performance, will allow customers to grow their businesses into new applications with another tool in their toolboxes,” says Patrick Baker, excavator product manager, Hitachi Construction Machinery Americas.

[Watch: After Deere Split, Hitachi Emerges on Its Own in America]

The pressurized cab has been redesigned with more head clearance and legroom, reduced vibration and noise, and improved visibility. The Aerial Angle peripheral vision camera system gives operators a 270-degree bird’s-eye view of the machine’s immediate surroundings on the 8-inch antiglare LCD monitor. Additional features include a one-touch adjustable air-suspension seat, Bluetooth, a USB port and multiple storage solutions.

The ZX210LC-7H SLF features a proprietary hydraulic circuit that maximizes efficiency and an upgraded swing motor for smooth, predictable reach and control, Hitachi says. Two work modes, economy or power, allow operators to respond to changing jobsite conditions.

Partner Insights
Information to advance your business from industry suppliers
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Presented by EquipmentWatch
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
Presented by EquipmentWatch
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
Why Are Diesel Prices Going up (and up!)?
Presented by EquipmentWatch
Why Are Diesel Prices Going up (and up!)?
Who is Minding Your Fuel (and Saving you Money)?
Presented by EquipmentWatch
Who is Minding Your Fuel (and Saving you Money)?

All Hitachi ZAXIS-7 excavators include ConSite Oil. Two system sensors detect if oil quality has deteriorated and transmit data to Global e-Service. This catches oil degradation before damage to critical systems can occur, Hitachi says, reducing maintenance and unscheduled downtime.

LED work lights, large reflective strips, an improved windshield wiper and roller sunshades come standard. Optional heavy-duty cab shielding is available for added safety in extreme environments.

“The ZX210LC-7H SLF offers reach, digging power, stability and productivity to give contractors an edge on jobsites across North America where access is a concern,” Hitachi says.

Hitachi’s lineup of attachments features common connection sizes to further expand the excavator's abilities.

Quick Specs:

  • Net Power: 164 horsepower
  • Operating Weight: 54,900 pounds
  • Max Dig Reach: 50 feet 9 inches
  • Max Dig Depth: 39 feet 2 inches 

 

Related Stories
Develon DX100W-7 mini wheeled excavator
Excavators
The Overlooked Wheeled Excavator – They Do More Than You Might Expect
KOBELCO SK520LC-11 excavator
Excavators
Kobelco Intros 55-Ton SK520LC-11 Excavator (Video)
new Volvo CE EC230 excavator digging trench
Excavators
Volvo Unleashes Biggest Redesign of Midsize & Large Excavators in 20 Years
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Partner Insights
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Top Stories
Hitachi Construction Machinery ZX210LC-7H Super Long Front (SLF) excavator
Excavators
Hitachi Expands into Long-Reach Excavators with ZX210LC-7H SLF
The new 54,900-pound model is designed for deep excavation and features over 50 feet of reach and 39 feet of dig depth.
Maxresdefault 66b0f72f9fa38
Compact Wheel Loaders
Video: A Closer Look at Volvo’s L25 Electric Compact Wheel Loader
Maxresdefault 66acd885ac433
The Dirt
Deere Reveals its 5 New P-Tier Skid Steers & CTLs on The Dirt
Cat rotary cutter being utilized by an excavator in an urban setting
Attachments
Crush, Break, Pulverize with These 15 Demolition Attachments
rusted 1918 holt tractor in barn
Vintage Equipment
Saving a 1918 Holt WWI Tractor & Other Teenage Equipment Adventures
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More