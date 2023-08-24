Chevy and GMC are recalling roughly 4,000 heavy-duty trucks over a steering defect that could result in a crash.

Meanwhile, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has opened an investigation to consider expanding a seven-year-old Ram recall to over 1 million pickups that could be subject to power steering failure.

Chevy, GMC recall

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, a steering arm in certain 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500, 3500 and GMC Sierra 2500, 3500 could disconnect and result in a total loss of steering and lead to collision.

Dealers will inspect and replace the steering gear if necessary free of charge. The parts needed to complete the required repair are not yet available. Trucks that fail inspection will be held by dealers until repairs are made.

Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed September 18, 2023. Owners may contact Chevrolet customer service at 1-800-222-1020 or GMC customer service at 1-800-462-8782. GM's number for this recall is N232414720.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

Ram investigation

Ram NHSTA reported that its Office of Defects Investigations has received 380 complaints from Ram customers alleging intermittent or complete loss of power steering in 2013-2016 Ram 1500 trucks. Steering failures have been reported at various speeds and have led to three crashes. No injuries were reported.

An earlier steering recall was issued by then Ram parent company Fiat Chrysler Automotive in March of 2016 for 2015-2016 Ram 1500 pickups. Only 440 trucks were impacted. NHTSA estimates that its investigation could lead to a recall of 1,106,211 Ram 1500 pickups from model years 2013-2016. Investigators will determine if the scope of the 2016 recall is correct or if another defect might be to blame for steering issues in additional trucks.

Read the original recall notice from 2016 here.