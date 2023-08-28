Werk-Brau has launched a new wide-mouth box-style grapple for demolition and other projects for handling materials of various sizes.

The attachment is compatible with excavators ranging from 12 to 60 tons, and it is available with a variety of tine and width configurations. It can even be custom designed to match contractors’ specific needs. For example, the number and spacing of tines can be altered for a wider or narrower pickup stance.

The company says the grapple is ideal for gathering demolition debris, sorting materials, brush removal, soil scoring, root extraction and other landclearing and demolition tasks.

Features on the grapple include:

T-1 steel in all critical or high-wear components.

Ribbed internal gusseting or reinforcements to strengthen the main body.

Multiple pass welds.

Wear-resistant high-strength steel throughout the weldment.

Hardened, greaseable bushings at all pivot points.

Edge pads at the end of each tine for added durability.

Werk-Brau designed the grapple for use with quick couplers, and the grapples match the same curl and dump angle as a standard digging bucket. That maintains the excavator’s OEM specifications and makes it easier for the operator, the company says.

The grapple also works seamlessly with Werk-Brau’s optional thumb for better clamping and gripping of material.