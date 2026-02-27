LiuGong to Present Excavators, Wheel Loaders, Dozers, Motor Graders at ConExpo 2026

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Feb 27, 2026
4215D Motor Grader
4215D Motor Grader
LiuGong

LiuGong is bringing a 13-machine lineup to ConExpo 2026, featuring excavators, wheel loaders, motor graders, rollers, bulldozers and material handling equipment.

New electric and diesel-powered machines, designed for quarry production, municipal infrastructure development, commercial construction and large-scale earthmoving, reflect ongoing industry shifts toward electrification, simplified fleet management and equipment platforms engineered for high utilization rates, the company says.

“This portfolio reflects what contractors are prioritizing today — reliable heavy equipment that simplifies ownership while maintaining performance in demanding applications,” said Andrew Ryan, president of LiuGong North America. “Fleet owners are looking for machines that operate efficiently, integrate into unified telematics systems and deliver consistent results across infrastructure and construction projects.” 

LiuGong will be at Booth F18033 March 3-7 in the Festival Grounds of the Las Vegas Convention Center. Models on display in the booth will include:

  • 922FE Electric Excavator and 870HE Electric Wheel Loader, touting instant torque, reduced operating noise, simplified maintenance and lower operating costs.
  • 952F Excavator and 856T Wheel Loader, powered by Cummins Tier 4 Final/Stage V engines.
  • T Series wheel loaders equipped with globally supported powertrain components and rugged engineering to ensure consistent performance in remote infrastructure and high-volume earthmoving applications.
  • 4215D Motor Grader and 6608F Vibratory Roller with integrated grading and compaction technologies to contractors reduce rework associated with material removal, pavement correction and crew remobilization.
  • TD16N Dozer 

LiuGong has standardized telematics across its excavators, loaders and dozers to enable consistent fleet monitoring and improved maintenance planning and utilization tracking. Standardized parts support and simplified service procedures across multiple machine types further reduces ownership complexity.

LiuGong and Cummins Mark 30 Years of Engine Cooperation

During ConExpo 2026, LiuGong and Cummins will celebrate 30 years of collaboration in diesel engine development for construction and mining equipment.

More than 300,000 LiuGong machines worldwide have been equipped with Cummins engines, highlighting the companies’ focus on delivering durable, globally supported power solutions for heavy equipment.

Cummins will showcase its products at booth S80414 in South Hall.

“Tough Customer Talk” Live Podcast

In its booth, LiuGong will host daily live “Tough Customer Talk” podcast sessions, featuring contractors and dealers discussing real-world equipment performance, maintenance considerations, productivity and ownership experiences in an unscripted format.

The unscripted format provided peer-driven insights into equipment applications across earthmoving, infrastructure construction and aggregates production. 

To see more of what OEMs have in store for ConExpo 2026, visit our show preview page here.

