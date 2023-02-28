The star of LiuGong's booth will be its new 856H-E MAX Battery-Electric Wheel Loader.

On display at LiuGong’s ConExpo-Con/Agg booth, located at F9205 in the Festival Grounds, will be 19 machines, including eight new products and two new battery-electric models.

“The LiuGong presence at ConExpo-Con/Agg 2023 is a culmination of our growth strategy, new product development and investment made by members of our expanding dealer network,” said Andrew Ryan, president, LiuGong North America. “At ConExpo, LiuGong will highlight the growth and development our team has worked on for the last several years, while also showcasing the value of our machines to prospective customers.”

(Click here to see more of what OEMs have in store for ConExpo 2023 on our show preview page.)

One highlight of the display will be the 856H-E Max battery-electric wheel loader. LiuGong says around 2,000 of these units are already operating worldwide on sites where traditional combustion engines aren’t allowed or in fixed site operations where investments in charging infrastructure make sense.

LiuGong will also debut two new large excavators. The 36-ton class 936F is a step above a medium-size excavator, while the 95-ton class 995F will become the largest in the LiuGong excavator portfolio.

Two new 5- and 6-ton class zero tail-swing compact excavators – the 9051FZTS and 9057FZTS – fill a gap within the LiuGong lineup and build on the 9027FZTS model that debuted in 2021.

LiuGong will also present the new 15-ton class 915FCR compact-radius excavator as a complement to its 913FCR, offering customers more choices in that size class. The company says both models are based on the 915F platform with a focus on a short tail swing and little compromise in lifting capability.

Additional new products include the LiuGong 6612E roller and the Dressta TD-25M dozer.

The 19 products on display cover five product lines (wheel loaders, excavators, dozers, rollers and material handling applications). Other products in the booth will include:

9027F-E Battery-Electric Excavator

922F Excavator

Dressta TD-16N Dozer

838HV, 856HV, 890HV Wheel Loaders

CLC2025A-SC, CLG2030G and CLG2035G Fork Trucks

S1930DE and S4046DE Mobile Elevated Work Platforms

LiuGong

LiuGong will also display components and attachments from its key partners and suppliers at its booth.

Cummins will have one of its engines at the LiuGong booth. (Cummins has its own booth in South Hall 4, booth S84615.) The manufacturers have been involved in a joint venture building engines in China since 2011.

LiuGong will also display GRYB product attachments. (GRYB has its own booth on the Festival Grounds, F8144.)

LiuGong also works with CATL as its battery supplier, with Miller UK to provide its quick couplers, and with Leica Geosystems on sensors, software and services for geospatial data intelligence.

Increasing Dealer Coverage

At the end of 2022, LiuGong had 92 dealers with 156 locations. The company says it has signed 29 construction equipment dealers since 2019.

“Our new dealers in both the construction equipment and material handling industries were looking to grow their level of support and relationship with a new manufacturer,” Ryan said. “It’s our job to help ensure that we as LiuGong work together with these new dealers to elevate them in the marketplace while continuing to recruit more in key markets across the country.”