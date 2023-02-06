Caterpillar is bringing its massive Operator Stadium back to Conexpo-Con/Agg 2023, and this time it’s bigger than ever. The 70,000-square-foot booth will feature more than 30 current model and prototype machines, along with the latest services and technologies from the manufacturer.

(You can see more of what OEMs have in store for ConExpo 2023 on our show preview page by clicking here.)

New Equipment

New product introduction at Booth F-9127 will include model unveilings and battery-electric prototypes with charging stations.

Cat debuted its 320 medium electric excavator, 950 GC medium electric wheel loader, 301.9 electric compact excavator and 906 electric compact wheel loader at Bauma 2022.

The manufacturer will perform two equipment demonstrations each day; one focused on its latest technology and one that will spotlight its full equipment lineup.

Product highlights include:

Cat 950 medium wheel loader: Cat now offers simple-to-use technologies to help boost operator efficiency and productivity, while extended service intervals help lower maintenance costs.

Cat 926, 930 and 938 small wheel loaders: Slated for production in late 2023, visitors will catch a sneak peek of the Next Generation loaders, which feature new technologies designed to make work easier, a redesign operator environment and extended service intervals.

Cat PM822 cold planer: The half-lane cold planer features integrated Cat Grade technology and System K rotor options that deliver performance, productivity and cutting precision, Cat says.

Cat AP455: Ideal for paving urban streets, parking lots and rural roads, the easy-to-transport compact paver features a new 3-dimensional screed plate with modular fastening system for improved mat density and smoothness. Cat says the new technology reduces screed plate change time by up to 80%.

Services Support

Caterpillar subject matter experts will be ready to guide attendees through several maintenance options – including Customer Value Agreements, Cat Certified Rebuild programs, Cat Reman and Cat Self-Service Options – for Cat equipment at the new Services Hub.

Team members from Cat Financial will be available to discuss the latest leasing and financing programs, including the Cat Card and extended protection packages.

Technology Solutions

In the new Technology Hub, attendees can experience a range of new and existing Cat technologies – VisionLink, Cat Command, VisionLink Productivity, Cat Detect, Cat Grade and Cat Payload.

A “Looking Glass” cube will interactively showcase the five key capabilities of the new Cat VisionLink application – Geofence & Location, Fuel Theft Alerts, Diagnostics, Idle Time/Fuel Burn, and Maintenance. VisionLink capabilities are available for both Cat and non-Cat equipment and non-machine assets.

Multiple Cat Command stations will enable attendees to remotely operate Cat machines located more than 400 miles away at the Tinaja Hills Demonstration and Learning Center. Command for Dozing, Excavating and Loading applications are currently available.

Sustainability Benefits

Visitors can learn more about fuel efficiency and alternative power sources – including Caterpillar’s total site solution for the energy transition – at the Sustainability Hub. Cat battery-prototype machines and AC and DC charging solutions will be on display.

Global Operator Challenge

Cat will also host its Global Operator Challenge finals in the Operator Stadium on Tuesday, March 14.

During the competition, nine regional champions from across the globe will test their skills in excavating, loading and hauling/maneuvering obstacle courses, with awards presented based on overall performance and time. The finals will also be shown live on cat.com.

Finalists include:

Pontus Eriksson, representing Zeppelin Sweden

Sebastian Behr, representing Zeppelin Germany

Łukasz Mokrzyński, representing Bergerat Monnoyeur Poland

John Schiedeck, representing Holt Cat (Texas, USA)

Matt Ferris, representing Empire Cat (Arizona, USA)

Fernando do Nascimento​, representing PESA (Brazil)

Masato Imai, representing Nippon Caterpillar (Japan)

Patrick Doheny, representing William Adams (Australia)

Nick Thompson, representing CavPower (Australia)

New Engines

At Booth S-84329 in the South Hall, Caterpillar Industrial Power Systems will showcase a new high-power internal combustion engine, as well as lithium-ion battery technologies under development.

Engines on display, such as the C3.6 IPU, C7.1 and C9.3B, meet EU Stage V and U.S. EPA Tier 4 Final emission standards and are compatible with biodiesel up to B20 and hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) to EN15940.

Remanufactured and service replacement engines will also be featured.