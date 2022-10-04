New Holland last exhibited at Conexpo-Con/Agg in 2011, where it introduced the L220 skid steer.

New Holland Construction has announced it will return to Conexpo-Con/Agg in 2023 after a multi-show hiatus.

The sister brand to Case Construction Equipment says it will launch and showcase several brand-new pieces of equipment at the show, which takes place March 14-18 in Las Vegas. The full New Holland portfolio — from compact excavators to skid steer loaders – will also be on display.

“Next year’s ConExpo-Con/Agg is going to be one of the biggest shows in recent memory, especially as we come out of the pandemic years. We’re excited to play a part in its return and demonstrate to the industry what New Holland #BeyondPerformance looks like and means for our partners, dealers and customers,” says Tyler Mills, head of New Holland Construction North America.

The New Holland booth will be at the Festival Grounds, space F9052.

The company says attendees can expect an interactive booth experience with two floors, full portfolio representation and daily activities and events. New Holland will also highlight its international audience, with support from staff and tailored market campaigns from each of its global regions.

“This is a great opportunity for our industry to re-engage with itself, including our partners, dealers, colleagues and customers from across the U.S. and globe,” Mills states. “Simply put, that’s what this event is all about: the people. We’re thrilled to be back in-person and showcasing construction equipment that helps the industry get the job done better, faster and more efficiently.”

New Holland’s last time exhibiting at the triennial Conexpo-Con/Agg was March 2011. At the show, New Holland launched the following products:

Registration for ConExpo-Con/Agg, North America’s largest construction trade show, is open.