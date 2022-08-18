ConExpo-Con/Agg and IFPE combined is the largest construction trade show in the Western Hemisphere and is expected to bring in more than 130,000 attendees to see 2.7 million square feet of exhibits.

Construction pros can expect a next-level experience when they arrive for ConExpo-Con/Agg running March 14-18, 2023, at the Las Vegas Convention Center and Las Vegas Festival Grounds.

Registration is now open for what is considered to be one of the “Big 3” construction equipment trade shows and events globally. ConExpo-Con/Agg combined with the International Fluid Exposition (IFPE) is the largest construction trade show in the Western Hemisphere and is expected to bring in more than 130,000 attendees to see 2.7 million square feet of exhibits. (Plus, don't miss these remaining events in 2022.)

“If you haven’t already, now is the time to start putting your ConExpo-Con/Agg and IFPE plans together,” said Show Director Dana Wuesthoff said. “Whether you are an exhibitor or attendee, start planning now. Knowing who from your team will get the most value out of coming and what you hope to accomplish is the best way to make this show a positive investment in your company’s future.”

The director boasts that no other show brings together as many segments of construction and aggregates industries in one place.

“Be sure to register early so you can take advantage of the best badge and travel rates,” Wuesthoff said.

With registration at either CONEXPOCONAGG.com or IFPE.com, you can set up your badge, education selections and hotel accommodations all in one place.

From an education perspective, ConExpo-Con/Agg and IFPE offers more than 170 sessions covering everything from aggregates, fluid power workshops to technology solutions. Multiple education packages from single sessions to multi-day passes are available while registering.

The full list of exhibitors is available to help plan your experience and meet the manufacturers and innovators whose products and services can enhance your business.