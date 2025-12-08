Stellar Industries Expands into Utility Sector with Elliott Equipment Company Acquisition

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Dec 8, 2025
Updated Dec 9, 2025
Elliott Equipment
Elliott Equipment Company

Work-truck, trailer and service vehicle accessory manufacturer Stellar Industries is set to acquire its second company in roughly a year after announcing it will purchase Elliot Equipment Company.

With the addition of Elliott, Stellar will expand into truck-mounted aerial work platforms, digger derricks and cranes serving the utility infrastructure, municipal, construction, and sign and lighting markets. The companies say the move will improve service for existing customers and open up new opportunities in adjacent markets.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

Stellar completed its acquisition of Ohio-based mobile fuel and lube service equipment manufacturer Elliott Machine Works in November 2024. Other products in the Elliott Machine Works lineup include fuel trucks, lube trucks, water trucks, lube skids and vacuum tanks for the mining, oil and gas, rail, site excavation and military industries.

Expanding Reach with Complementary Product Lines

Founded in 1948, Elliott Equipment Company debuted the industry’s first truck-mounted telescoping aerial platform. It continues to design equipment for utility transmission, commercial construction, municipal services and fleet maintenance applications.

“Stellar has always pursued growth opportunities that align with our culture, vision and commitment to excellence,” said Dave Zrostlik, president of Stellar. “The addition of Elliott Equipment Company represents an exciting step forward as we continue to build upon our shared values of quality, innovation and customer service. We’re proud to welcome Elliott to the Stellar team.”

Following the close of the transaction, Elliott Equipment Company will continue to operate as an autonomous business unit of Stellar, maintaining its current employees, facilities, brand identity and dealer relationships in Omaha, Nebraska. Current president, Jim Glazer, will continue to lead the organization.

“We are thrilled to continue the Elliott Equipment Company story with Stellar,” said Glazer. “This acquisition represents a strong cultural fit between two organizations that share a commitment to people, product integrity and long-term growth.”

Employee Ownership and Long-Term Vision

Stellar Industries is a 100% employee-owned company, with employee-owners sharing in the organization’s long-term growth strategy. The company says this acquisition strengthens

Stellar says expanding its lifting equipment and work-at-height solutions and widening its presence across core vocational markets will create additional opportunities for its distributors, customers and employee-owners.

