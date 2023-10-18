AUSA says its new D201AHG articulated site dumper has the highest skip capacity in its class.

AUSA has unveiled its first articulated site dumper with a 4,400-pound payload, designed for working in tandem with a compact excavator on tight jobsites.

The company says the 1.7-cubic-yard-capacity D201AHG has the highest skip capacity of any dumper in its class. At 59 inches wide, the swivel-skip dumper can operate on confined urban jobsites for removing earth and debris.

AUSA designed the cockpit on the D201AHG to house the fuel tank to make more room at the rear of the dumper for accessing the engine and components for service. The dumper runs on a 24.8-horspepower Kubota diesel engine that does not require a diesel particulate filter.

For safety, the dumper is equipped with an electronic negative brake that automatically engages when the engine is switched off “to ensure that it comes to a standstill,” the company says.

The dumper can traverse slopes of up to 50% gradient and features all-terrain 4x4 traction, according to AUSA.

AUSA Other standard features on the D201AHG include:

Hydrostatic transmission

Seat that is ergonomically adjustable and has an operator-presence sensor and a seat belt with fasten sensor to prevent the machine from starting if the required precautions have not been taken and to avoid unintentional machine movements.

Rear-folding ROPS protective structure

LED rotating beacon

Sound warning when in reverse

Anti-vandal security system

All-in-one joystick

Metal engine cover

AUSA Available options include:

Extra-comfortable, fully adjustable seat

Full visibility cameras on the skip and counterweight sides and proximity sensors

Road lights

Front LED working lights

Green rotating beacon

Front mudguards

AUSAnow telematics

Quick Specs

Empty weight: 4,592 lb.

Skip capacity: 1.7 cu. yd.

Engine: 24.8 hp Kubota Tier 4 Final

Max speed: 10.5 mph

Noise: 101 dB(A)