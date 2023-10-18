AUSA’s New D201AHG Articulated Site Dumper Boasts 2.2-Ton Payload

AUSA d201ahg site dumper on urban jobsite being loaded by mini excavator
AUSA says its new D201AHG articulated site dumper has the highest skip capacity in its class.
AUSA

AUSA has unveiled its first articulated site dumper with a 4,400-pound payload, designed for working in tandem with a compact excavator on tight jobsites.

The company says the 1.7-cubic-yard-capacity D201AHG has the highest skip capacity of any dumper in its class. At 59 inches wide, the swivel-skip dumper can operate on confined urban jobsites for removing earth and debris.

AUSA designed the cockpit on the D201AHG to house the fuel tank to make more room at the rear of the dumper for accessing the engine and components for service. The dumper runs on a 24.8-horspepower Kubota diesel engine that does not require a diesel particulate filter.

For safety, the dumper is equipped with an electronic negative brake that automatically engages when the engine is switched off “to ensure that it comes to a standstill,” the company says.

The dumper can traverse slopes of up to 50% gradient and features all-terrain 4x4 traction, according to AUSA. 

AUSA D201AHG site dumper riding past dirt pileThe AUSA D201AHG has a top speed of 10.5 mph.AUSAOther standard features on the D201AHG include:

  • Hydrostatic transmission
  • Seat that is ergonomically adjustable and has an operator-presence sensor and a seat belt with fasten sensor to prevent the machine from starting if the required precautions have not been taken and to avoid unintentional machine movements.
  • Rear-folding ROPS protective structure
  • LED rotating beacon
  • Sound warning when in reverse
  • Anti-vandal security system
  • All-in-one joystick
  • Metal engine cover

AUSA D201AHG engine compartment open technician in orange vestThe cockpit has been designed to provide easier access to the engine and components.AUSAAvailable options include:

  • Extra-comfortable, fully adjustable seat
  • Full visibility cameras on the skip and counterweight sides and proximity sensors
  • Road lights
  • Front LED working lights
  • Green rotating beacon
  • Front mudguards
  • AUSAnow telematics

Quick Specs

  • Empty weight: 4,592 lb.
  • Skip capacity: 1.7 cu. yd.
  • Engine: 24.8 hp Kubota Tier 4 Final
  • Max speed: 10.5 mph
  • Noise: 101 dB(A)

AUSA D201AHG site dumper driving between curb and steel gatesThe D201AHG has a width of 59 inches.AUSA 

