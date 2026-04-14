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John Deere Recalls Nearly 50 Additional Laid-Off Workers

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Apr 14, 2026
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Equipment World

John Deere will recall nearly 50 additional laid-off workers to support production of its construction and forestry equipment, as well as drivetrain components, in Iowa and Kansas. 

On April 13, the company announced it is recalling 21 employees at its Dubuque Works plant, 20 employees at its Davenport Works plant and 8 employees at its Coffeyville Works plant. Employees will return to work this month to support general factory needs in fabrication, assembly and material handling. 

Deere laid off more than 2,000 factory and salaried employees in 2024 amid a struggling farm economy and decreased demand. Affected employees were eligible to be recalled to their home factory for a period equal to their length of service and are automatically placed in seniority order for openings they are qualified to perform.

With this latest round, Deere says approximately 324 U.S. employees have returned to work at at the company since January, reflecting improving market conditions and increased production demand across several product lines. 

The Dubuque Works plant produces crawler dozers, skid steers, backhoes and forestry machines. Davenport Works manufactures production and utility class 4WD loaders, articulated dump trucks, motor graders, skidders and wheeled feller bunchers. Coffeyville Works assembles drivetrain components and power system parts used across a range of John Deere equipment.

This is the second round of employee callbacks this year. In January, Deere brought back 99 employees—75 at its Davenport Works plant and 24 at its Dubuque Works plant. It also announced plans to expand its excavator production in North Carolina and open a new parts distribution center in Indiana.

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