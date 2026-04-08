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Utah DOT to Spend $2.8 Billion for Roadbuilding in 2026

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
Apr 8, 2026
The existing 2100 North route, seen here, will be replaced with a new connection between I-15 and Mountain View Corridor.
The existing 2100 North route, seen here, will be replaced with a new connection between I-15 and Mountain View Corridor.
Utah DOT

2026 will be a big year for construction in Utah, where the state Department of Transportation plans nearly $3 billion worth of new projects to start.

The Utah DOT has announced 176 projects valued at $2.8 billion that will kick off this year, in addition to the already ongoing 57 roadbuilding projects in the state. Among those projects are plans to fix pavement and bridges, improve highway and intersection safety, ease bottlenecks.

Some of the largest roadbuilding projects include the following:

  • 2100 North: Utah County – $621 million. Creating a 2.8-mile corridor between Interstate 15 and Mountain View Corridor in Lehi, just south of Salt Lake City, to offer a faster route for drivers in northwest Utah County. Work on the project is expected to continue into late 2028, and the design-build contract was awarded to a partnership between Ralph L. Wadsworth Construction and WW Clyde.
  • 1800 North and I-15 intersection: Davis County – $385 million. Building a new interchange at the intersection of 1800 North and I-15 in Clearfield; widening 1800 North up to 2000 West; moving northbound I-15 onto its new alignment in May 2026; building an overpass at 500 West to cross the railroad. Expected to finish construction in late 2027.
  • 5600 South in Roy and Riverdale: Weber County – $361 million. Building a new interchange at I-15 and 5600 South; widening 5600 South between I-15 and 3500 West from three to five lanes; adding new sidewalks, pedestrian ramps and a new trail system for pedestrians and cyclists. Construction is expected to wrap up in early fall 2026.
  • SR-177 (West Davis Highway) extension: Davis County – $225 million. Extending West Davis Highway (State Route 177) 2.5 miles north, up to 1800 North in West Point, and continuing the Emigrant Trail from 1300 North to the Weber County border line. Work to begin summer 2026 and finish summer 2029.
  • I-215 West: Salt Lake County – $150 million. Reconstructing I-215 West from State Route 201 to just north of I-80; rehabilitating 30 bridges; repaving 14 miles of ramps on I-80 and California Avenue. Construction is expected to last through the summer of 2027.
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