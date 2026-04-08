The existing 2100 North route, seen here, will be replaced with a new connection between I-15 and Mountain View Corridor.

2026 will be a big year for construction in Utah, where the state Department of Transportation plans nearly $3 billion worth of new projects to start.

The Utah DOT has announced 176 projects valued at $2.8 billion that will kick off this year, in addition to the already ongoing 57 roadbuilding projects in the state. Among those projects are plans to fix pavement and bridges, improve highway and intersection safety, ease bottlenecks.

Some of the largest roadbuilding projects include the following: