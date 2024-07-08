John Deere Continues Layoffs in Illinois & Iowa with 600 Job Cuts

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
Jul 8, 2024
john deere excavator working dirt
Around 600 Deere manufacturing employees are expected to be laid off effective August 30.
John Deere

Another round of John Deere layoffs is coming this year following several months of job cuts.

Around 600 manufacturing employees will be laid off effective August 30 in East Moline, Illinois, and Davenport and Dubuque, Iowa, according to a company statement.

About 280 jobs will be cut at the Harvester Works facility in East Moline, 230 at the Davenport Works plant, and 100 will be cut at the Dubuque Works facility.

Harvester Works currently has about 2,220 total employees (1,700 working in production and maintenance jobs). Davenport Works has about 1,390 employees (1,045 in production and maintenance), and Dubuque Works has about 2,700 employees (1,430 working in production and maintenance). 

"These changes are being made due to reduced demand for the products produced at these facilities,” Deere said. “As stated in our second quarter earnings call, industry sales are expected to further decline in the back half of FY2024. To better position Deere to meet future demand, we continue to take proactive steps to reduce production and inventory."

Deere also said employees are eligible to be recalled to their home factory for a period equal to their length of service and are automatically placed in seniority order for openings they are qualified to perform.

Laid-off employees will also receive supplemental unemployment pay, which covers about 95% of their weekly net pay for up to 26 weeks, depending on their years of service; transitional assistance pay, which covers 50% of their average weekly earnings for up to 52 weeks after SUB pay runs out; and profit sharing, calculated based on their hours worked, average earnings and the company's profit margin, if they have at least one year of service by the end of the plan year. Laid-off employees will also receive various healthcare benefits.

Other 2024 John Deere Layoffs

Between March and June, John Deere had already announced layoffs of over 1,200 jobs cut in Iowa and Illinois. The company also recently announced plans to move production of midsize skid steers and compact track loaders to Mexico from Dubuque.

Partner Insights
Information to advance your business from industry suppliers
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Presented by EquipmentWatch
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Why Are Diesel Prices Going up (and up!)?
Presented by EquipmentWatch
Why Are Diesel Prices Going up (and up!)?
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
Presented by EquipmentWatch
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
Who is Minding Your Fuel (and Saving you Money)?
Presented by EquipmentWatch
Who is Minding Your Fuel (and Saving you Money)?

Other recent layoffs from John Deere include:

  • March 12: 150 laid off in Ankeny, Iowa.
  • March 26: 308 laid off in Waterloo, Iowa.
  • May 3: 34 laid off in Moline, Illinois.
  • May 20: 192 laid off in Waterloo, Iowa.
  • May 31: A John Deere SEC filing reported a reduction in salaried workforce was anticipated “during the third quarter of fiscal year 2024.”
  • June 3: 58 laid off in Urbandale, Iowa; 49 laid off in Waterloo, Iowa; 16 laid off in Des Moines, Iowa.
  • June 5: 120 laid off in Moline, Illinois.
  • June 28: 211 laid off in Davenport, Iowa; 99 laid off in Davenport, Iowa.

In Deere’s latest financial report, it showed a 12% decline in global net sales and revenue in the second quarter. The company forecasts a drop in sales across its agricultural, construction and forestry divisions for fiscal 2024 globally and in the U.S. Its U.S. construction equipment market is expected to be flat or down 5% this year.

Related Stories
mini replica Cat D5 dozer with boy in seat beside large Cat wheel loader
Construction Equipment
“Henry’s D.5” – Dad Builds Elaborate Mini Cat D5 Dozer Replica (Video)
alamo industrial Texas seguin sign in front of building
Construction Equipment
Explosion at Alamo Group Texas Plant Injures 3 Employees
vermeer rtx1250 tractor in field with reel carrier on front vibratory plow on rear laying fiber optic cable
Trenching/Boring Equipment
All-in-One Utility-Installer: Vermeer’s New RTX1250 Tractor
Who is Minding Your Fuel (and Saving you Money)?
Partner Insights
Who is Minding Your Fuel (and Saving you Money)?
Top Stories
Blue Diamond Attachments Excavator Drum Mulcher shredding tree
Heavy equipment attachments
Do More Than Dig: 15 Attachments That Transform Your Excavator
These attachments offer a range of options, from land clearing to demolition – even road building and pipelaying.
mini replica Cat D5 dozer with boy in seat beside large Cat wheel loader
Construction Equipment
“Henry’s D.5” – Dad Builds Elaborate Mini Cat D5 Dozer Replica (Video)
Maxresdefault 668819d23d863
The Dirt
Review of Cat’s Remote-Control Station: Run Machines 2,000 Miles Away
vermeer rtx1250 tractor in field with reel carrier on front vibratory plow on rear laying fiber optic cable
Trenching/Boring Equipment
All-in-One Utility-Installer: Vermeer’s New RTX1250 Tractor
Maxresdefault 66759b0ea4d2d
Class 7-8
A Cat D11 Dozer Engine in a Semi? – Custom Truck Shop Makes it Work
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More