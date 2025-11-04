Starting January 1, Stucke is back in the U.S. to lead Kubota North America.

Less than six months after moving to Japan to help lead Kubota’s global farm and industrial machinery business, Todd Stucke will return to the U.S. on January 1 as president of Kubota North America.

Kubota’s board of directors has also appointed Stucke as Kubota Japan’s general manager of Agri Solutions Headquarters. Stucke will also remain on the board of directors for the Association of Equipment Manufacturers. In his new roles, Stucke will lead the company’s North American technology efforts while growing global and regional business.

As president of Kubota North America, Stucke replaces Nobuyuki Ishii, a 40-year Kubota veteran who will head into retirement.

Kubota North America, now led by Stucke, is composed of Kubota Tractor Corporation and Kubota Credit Corporation, based in Grapevine, Texas; Kubota Canada Ltd., with operations based in Pickering, Ontario; Kubota Manufacturing of America, based in Gainesville, Georgia; Great Plains Manufacturing, based in Salina, Kansas; and Kubota Engine of America, based in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

Only two years after becoming the first American president of Kubota Tractor Corporation, Todd Stucke left for Japan in June for a new role as deputy general manager of Kubota Farm and Industrial Machinery Consolidated. Stucke was replaced at the helm of Kubota Tractor Corporation by longtime Kubota executive Alex Woods.

In addition to Stucke’s relocation, two other major changes were made to Kubota’s international leadership team: